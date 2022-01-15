Roman Reigns confronts Royal Rumble challenger Seth Rollins | WWE on Fox

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins will clash over the WWE Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view on Jan. 29, marking the next chapter in their long shared history. The pair debuted together as two-thirds of The Shield in 2012, and once Rollins betrayed the group two years later they often found themselves opposing each other in WWE's main event scene. The latest WWE Top 10 video recapped some of the highlights from their matches, including Rollins cashing in Money in the Bank at WrestleMania 31 and pinning Reigns to become WWE Champion and "The Visionary's" clean win over Reigns at Money in the Bank 2016 for his second WWE Championship.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO