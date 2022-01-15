ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roman Reigns confronts Royal Rumble challenger Seth Rollins | WWE on Fox

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins came face to...

WWE Raw live results: Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins

Show Recap -- Becky Lynch entered to start Raw as the announcers ran down tonight’s card. Lynch spoke about how big this year’s Royal Rumble was and we could thank her for that. It was so big, in fact, that stars from the past were returning, like Lita, Mickie James, and the Bella Twins — all for an opportunity to face her.
WWE
WWE Raw video highlights: The Usos attack Seth Rollins

Last night's Raw ended with The Usos sending a message to Seth Rollins on behalf of their cousin Roman Reigns. Rollins faced Bobby Lashley in the main event of last night's show, but the match ended in a disqualification when Lashley was attacked by his former Hurt Business stablemates Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander. Lashley was able to fight them off, including giving Benjamin a spear through the barricade.
WWE
Roman Reigns
Adam Pearce
Seth Rollins
Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins ambushed by The Hurt Busines and The Usos | WWE on FOX

Bobby Lashley and Seth “Freakin” Rollins locked horns in a one-on-one showdown on Monday Night Raw before both superstars were confronted with their own unfinished business. The Visionary had been dodging The Bloodline as his Royal Rumble match against Universal Champion Roman Reigns approaches and Bobby Lashley continued to have unresolved issues with The Hurt Business, prompting an ambush to cut the matchup short.
WWE
WWE Recaps the Rivalry Between Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins will clash over the WWE Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view on Jan. 29, marking the next chapter in their long shared history. The pair debuted together as two-thirds of The Shield in 2012, and once Rollins betrayed the group two years later they often found themselves opposing each other in WWE's main event scene. The latest WWE Top 10 video recapped some of the highlights from their matches, including Rollins cashing in Money in the Bank at WrestleMania 31 and pinning Reigns to become WWE Champion and "The Visionary's" clean win over Reigns at Money in the Bank 2016 for his second WWE Championship.
WWE
Everyone liked the segment between Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins starred in a good segment in the latest episode of SmackDown. The second provoked the 'Tribal Chief' by claiming that he needs the other members of the 'Bloodline' to shine. The response of the Universal champion was not long in coming, admitting that he preferred Becky Lynch as his next opponent (the Irish superstar is Rollins' wife).
WWE
#Royal Rumble#Face To Face#Combat
