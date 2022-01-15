ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sony Tidbits…

sonyalpharumors.com
 4 days ago

Making An f/1.2 Lens For LESS Than $100 – THE BOKEH IS INSANE! 😍. Full list of todays Gold Box deals at Amazon, BHphoto, eBay, Amazon.de,...

www.sonyalpharumors.com

SPY

Review: The New Amazon Echo Show 15 Is So Much More Than a Smart Display

Table of Contents Specifications Setup & Installation Design Display Software Camera Quality Sound Quality The Verdict: A Great Smart Display for the Amazon Eco-System What Are Some of the Alternatives? Long before it came out, I remember the rumors that Amazon was working on a wall-mounted version of its popular Echo Show smart displays. And when Amazon first previewed the device in 2021, SPY.com predicted it would be one of the most popular gadgets of the year. It was pegged as a command center of sorts for the smart home, a device in plain sight for everyone to interact with and control the entire home. Well, now that device calls...
ELECTRONICS
cogconnected.com

Sony Unveils the PSVR 2

Sony has started off 2022 by giving us some more information about the PSVR 2. The PSVR 2 is, fittingly, Sony’s second outing in VR, and they look to take what they learned the first time and apply it here. I can tell they are making some improvements because the PSVR 2 only has one wire to connect it to the PS5. That was the main thing that killed the original PSVR for me. Way too many wires!
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

AirPods Pro deal at Amazon slashes Apple earbuds to $189.99

What happens when the country’s top online retailer starts offering deep discounts on the world’s best-selling headphones? Well, it doesn’t take a crystal ball to foresee sell-outs. And that’s especially true anytime Amazon has an AirPods Pro deal or deep discounts on other models. The first model that went out of stock recently was Apple’s AirPods 2, but they’re available to order again for just $109.99. Of note, AirPods 3 are also in stock at the all-time low price of $139.99. It should probably go without saying that the other model that sold out was Apple’s beloved AirPods Pro with MagSafe. Since...
ELECTRONICS
sonyalpharumors.com

This week SAR readers photos selection

“Contrasts” | Brihuega Lavender Fields, Spain | The curious and inquisitive open mind is magnetically pushed towards contrasts, naturally sensing the beauty which lies in them, capturing the richness of the symbolic meaning of “diversity”.⁠. ⁠Sony a7R + Tamron 28-75mm f2.8 | Focal distance: 55mm | Aperture:...
PHOTOGRAPHY
sonyalpharumors.com

Today only at Amazon Germany Save BIG on Sony E-mount lenses!

Hurry up Germans: Today you save big money on twelve Sony E-mount lenses sold by Amazon Germany (Click here to see them all). You also save big money on Sony Audio products, and on the Sony Tough SD card!. Full list of todays Gold Box deals at Amazon, BHphoto, eBay,...
ELECTRONICS
Top Speed

2022 Sony Vision S-02

Here’s a first look at the all-electric Sony Vision S-02 concept which the Japanese Tech Giant unveiled at CES 2022. It comes as a follow-up by Sony Mobility Inc. to the stunning Vision S Concept sedan we saw two years ago at CES as well. Overview.
CARS
TVOvermind

Sony PlayStation VR2 Officially Announced

Sony, one of the most well-known companies in the video game industry, famous for creating the seemingly endless line of PlayStation consoles has officially announced the newest edition of their virtual consoles with the PlayStation VR2 for the PlayStation 5. Sony’s VR consoles originally premiered for the company’s PlayStation 3 with Move peripherals technically but the company’s first major step was the actual release of their PlayStation VR console. Microsoft, Sony, and even Nintendo each had their own fair share of virtual reality attempts or more in-depth, less controller-required games that they tried to change the game with but ultimately we have been left with Oculus and Sony with in-home virtual reality capabilities. Surprisingly, this week Sony announced the next generation of their virtual reality console with the PlayStation VR2, and below we’ve gone into details on the newly announced console from Sony, as well as some comments about the competition between and history of virtual reality consoles.
VIDEO GAMES
soundguys.com

Sony WF-C500 review

The Sony WF-C500 makes for a comfortable commuting and workout companion. You might miss having ANC in loud environments, but decent isolation helps account for a bit of that while the lightweight design is easily worn all day long. Sony produces an array of great headphones and earphones, so the...
ELECTRONICS
sonyalpharumors.com

Fuji surpasses Sony’s market share in Japan…thanks to INSTANT cameras!

BCNranking reports that Fujifilm topped Sony’s camera market share and now stands on second place in the ranking behind Canon. You cans ee on the graph that Fuji made a stunning jump. But the merit doesn’t go to any digital mirrorless camera, it is the new INstanx mini EVO that is selling like hotcakes (here at Amazon US, BHphoto).
ELECTRONICS
27 First News

Best Sony CD player

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Sony has continuously produced high-quality tech for years, and among its many great products are CD players. While some may think CD players are outdated or don’t have any modern features, those with extensive CD collections know that it’s a timeless way to keep all of your music organized.
ELECTRONICS
sonyalpharumors.com

7Artisan new T/1.05 Cine E lenses tested by SonyAlphaBlog

If you are interested in buying affordable and fast Cine lenses check out the SonyAlphaBlog reviews of the 35mm T/1.05 Cine E (review here) and 50mm T/1.05 Cine E (review here) lenses. You can buy all these Cine lenses at BHphoto (Click here). **This post contains affiliate links and I...
ELECTRONICS
whathifi.com

Sony XR-65X95J TV review

While the 65X95J truly shines at times, and is a strong option for bright rooms, its backlight precision could be better. Previous experience of Sony’s apparent – and actually pretty logical – philosophy of pushing LCD for brightness and OLED for contrast dictates that we should see its flagship 4K LCD TV, the XR-65X95J, positively radiating light, like some sort of home entertainment sun. And if it does, that’s fine by us. After all, if you can’t achieve the black levels that OLED technology can, then you might as well cane it with what you can do that OLED can’t.
ELECTRONICS
cogconnected.com

Sony Is Working on a Controller With Collapsible Joysticks

Sony Filed a Patent for a Collapsible Joysticks Controller. Sony has always been actively filing patents for their game controllers. They always had a team busy working on a new PlayStation controller to better the gaming experience of their patrons. This latest patent reveals that they are currently hard at work on a controller that will have collapsible joysticks.
VIDEO GAMES
sonyalpharumors.com

Engadget about the Sony A7IV: “A nearly perfect hybrid powerhouse”

A7IV at BHphoto. Amazon. Adorama. FocusCamera. BuyDig. Engadget published the full Sony A7IV review. And here is their video:. SONY a7IV Camera Unboxing Video by Patrick Murphy-Racey. Sony A7IV is my new favorite PHOTOGRAPHY camera! (Download Free Photo Samples) **This post contains affiliate links and I will be compensated if...
ELECTRONICS
thenerdstash.com

Psygnosis Trademark Was Renewed By Sony

Psygnosis Limited was a British video game developer that mostly made PlayStation exclusive games like 3D Lemmings and A Bug’s Life. This trademark hasn’t been used in nearly two decades, and recently business analyst Roberto Serrano spotted that the Psygnosis trademark was renewed by Sony back in December 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
WebProNews

Sony Looks to Building and Selling EVs

Move over Tesla: Sony is looking get in on the electric vehicle (EV) market. Sony used CES 2022 to show off its Sony Vision-S sedan, which the company first revealed at last year’s CES. The company also took the wraps off a new prototype, the Sony Vision-S SUV. According...
BUSINESS
sonyalpharumors.com

New Sony FX6 & FX9 firmware updates

Sony announced that it will soon release a major FX6 and FX9 firmware update. Explora published all details:. The soon-to-be-released v2.0 update for the FX6 improves AF tracking, adds 16-bit raw output and 4-ch audio metering, and more, while the FX9 v3.0 update highlights include improved autofocus, support for anamorphic lenses, B4 lens support, and additional control options.
ELECTRONICS
sonyalpharumors.com

New Rockstar 40mm f/5.6 about to be announced soon

The Chinese company Rockstar will soon announce this new 40mm f/5.6 FE lens. Specs:. Leica M mount will be released first with E-mount version coming soon after…. Not really sure why a f/5.6 prime would be interesting. **This post contains affiliate links and I will be compensated if you make...
ELECTRONICS
sonyalpharumors.com

Sony will release a new “ZV-1 similar” compact camera in Q2

Sony ZV-1 at Amazon, Adorama, BHphoto. The first camera to be announced in 2022 should be a new kind of ZV-1 compact camera model. The camera will start shipping out in Q2 (April-June). I have no specs yet but it doesn’t sound like a successor of the current ZV-1, but more likely a (cheaper?) variation.
ELECTRONICS

