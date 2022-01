How will you face the challenges and troubles of this new year? Think of the troubles the last 2 years brought into our lives. We have been confronted with COVID and all the problems and changes it presents. We have faced unparalleled social and political unrest. We have made it through the first couple of weeks of 2022 so far, and have already seen some challenges. But we still have the rest of this year in front of us. How will you face the troubles of this calendar year?

