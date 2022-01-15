ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecting Across Cultures: How to Reach Out to Hispanics

Cover picture for the articleThis series explores how both innate and acquired elements of identity manifest in the clinic:. The face of America is changing. By 2050, more than 50% of the population will be comprised of minority groups, which can cause unease for some who feel the changing demographics are also altering the character...

prweek.com

These 3 cultural truths are the key to Hispanic healthcare marketing

Dear white marketers: you’re getting inclusion wrong, and people are dying because of it. I’ve been leading healthcare marketing campaigns for the Hispanic market for 30 years. Here is what I know: from the tokenism of the 90s to the “woke washing” of the 2000s, trying really hard is rarely enough. Even when your intentions are the best, the budget and talent aligned and the campaign flawlessly purpose-driven, you can fail miserably.
SOCIETY
reviewofoptometry.com

The Role of Race and Ethnicity in Optometry

This series explores how both innate and acquired elements of identity manifest in the clinic:. While race and ethnicity are often used interchangeably, race has to do with biological and physical features which generally cannot be hidden. Ethnicity refers more to cultural identification, language and customs adopted by people from a geographic region. Discussing race and ethnicity is fraught these days. Blame social media for stoking tribalism while amplifying hate and polarization. Profitability for the social media giants lies in optimizing user engagement by appealing to our paleolithic emotions. Users stay glued to these platforms when triggered into outrage, which amplifies culture wars. By first recognizing that social media latches onto the attention economy and succeeds when we are emotionally triggered, we can purposely begin a reflective, calm and meaningful discussion on the role of race and ethnicity in eye care.
HEALTH
The Conversation U.S.

How the pandemic's unequal toll on people of color underlines US health inequities – and why solving them is so critical

From the earliest days of the pandemic, COVID-19 has wrought a far higher toll in communities of color than in the general population – thrusting the long-standing issue of health disparities in the U.S. into the attention of public health officials and the general public. Even though non-Hispanic white people make up 60% of the population, racial and ethnic minorities in the United States have borne significantly higher risks of COVID-19 infections than white people, as well as hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19. So a conversation is raging among doctors, health researchers, public health officials, policymakers and activists about how to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Breaking Down Barriers: The Black Experience in Optometry

This series explores how both innate and acquired elements of identity manifest in the clinic:. Let’s be reminded of the oath we took when becoming a doctor of optometry. When we recited the optometric oath, we affirmed that the health of our patients will be our first consideration; we will provide professional care for the diverse populations that seek our services with concern, compassion and due regard for their human rights and dignity; we will work to expand access to quality care and improve health equity for all communities; we will place the treatment of those who seek our care above personal gain and strive to see that none shall lack for proper care; and we will do the utmost to serve our communities, our country and humankind as a citizen as well as a doctor of optometry.1.
HEALTH
