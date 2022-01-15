Tackling the “Myopia or Glaucoma?” Question

This series explores how both innate and acquired elements of identity manifest in the clinic:. While race and ethnicity are often used interchangeably, race has to do with biological and physical features which generally cannot be hidden. Ethnicity refers more to cultural identification, language and customs adopted by people from a geographic region. Discussing race and ethnicity is fraught these days. Blame social media for stoking tribalism while amplifying hate and polarization. Profitability for the social media giants lies in optimizing user engagement by appealing to our paleolithic emotions. Users stay glued to these platforms when triggered into outrage, which amplifies culture wars. By first recognizing that social media latches onto the attention economy and succeeds when we are emotionally triggered, we can purposely begin a reflective, calm and meaningful discussion on the role of race and ethnicity in eye care.

