Tackling the “Myopia or Glaucoma?” Question

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDifferentiating between high myopia and glaucoma is a clinical conundrum many of us face daily in our clinical practice. The clinical correlation between myopia and glaucoma has been demonstrated in previous studies and continues to be researched; still, many challenges and limitations exist in current testing protocols that may threaten your...

Poor Eye Drop Instillation Increases Risk of Glaucoma Progression, Surgery

Researchers recently found that ineffective self-installation of eye drops was associated with an increased risk of glaucoma progression and treatment advancement to incisional surgery. In a previous study, video recordings of eye drop self-instillation by patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension were graded as effective or ineffective depending on whether...
Lima News

Treating glaucoma

January is National Glaucoma Awareness Month, which makes this a good time to learn more about treating this group of eye conditions. About 3 million people in the U.S. have glaucoma, and it’s the second leading cause of blindness worldwide, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
FiercePharma

Red often means stop in new glaucoma survey from Bausch + Lomb

A new study from Bausch + Lomb and the Glaucoma Research Foundation shows that when it comes to glaucoma treatment adherence, it’s not only about seeing but about how people are seen. The survey, released to coincide with Glaucoma Awareness Month, finds that hyperemia, which is reddening of the...
Glaucoma can be caused by eye trauma

SHREVEPORT, La. — Glaucoma is high pressure in the eye caused from a build-up of fluid that damages the optic nerve. “It’s dangerous because you don’t know you have it,” said Dr. Chris Shelby, an ophthalmologist with WK Eye Institute. “So you can have fairly elevated pressure with no symptoms whatsoever.”
Glaucoma's first line of treatment defense: eye drops

SHREVEPORT, La. — Glaucoma is the second leading cause of blindness. And most of the time, it has no symptoms. Dr. Chris Shelby of the WK Eye Institute explains how glaucoma is treated: “Because Glaucoma is high pressure the damages your nerve, the only thing that we can treat is the pressure. So, the first line of defense is drops. And usually a once-a-day drop at nighttime is enough to lower the pressure to a point where it doesn't damage the nerve.”
Kokomo Perspective

Want to Avoid Glaucoma? Look at What You Eat

MONDAY, Jan. 10, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Eat right to protect your sight. That's the advice of the Glaucoma Research Foundation, which offers its recipe for healthier eyes. Glaucoma is group of eye diseases that cause progressive vision loss through damage to the optic nerve. It is the second-leading cause of blindness.
Ponca City News

January is Glaucoma Awareness Month

Body More than 3 million people in the United States have glaucoma. [Glaucoma Research Foundation] There are a number of very serious eye disorders that can occur late in life— including glaucoma, macular degeneration, cataracts and retinopathy. Glaucoma is called “the sneak thief of sight” since there are no symptoms. Once vision is lost, it’s permanent. That is why regular eye examinations are a must. January is National Glaucoma Awareness Month. For adults age 65 and over, the American Academy of Ophthalmology recommends a comprehensive examination every one or two years. Glaucoma is the leading cause of irreversible blindness.
Different treatment options for glaucoma

Glaucoma is a leading cause of blindness for people over the age of 60, but it can strike at any age. Glaucoma is an umbrella term that refers to a group of eye conditions that damage the optic nerve. Without a fully functional optic nerve, vision is compromised, and the Mayo Clinic notes that glaucoma-related vision loss cannot be recovered.
SMILE Nets Good Marks for Image Quality in Myopia Correction

Patients who received SMILE demonstrated better image quality than those who received PRK or FS-LASIK. Photo: Bobby Saenz, OD, Anthony Vanrachack, OD, and Alexandra Wiechmann, OD. Click image to enlarge. When it comes to myopia correction, photorefractive keratectomy (PRK), femtosecond laser assisted in-situ keratomileusis (FS-LASIK) and ReLEx small incision lenticule...
The Role of Race and Ethnicity in Optometry

This series explores how both innate and acquired elements of identity manifest in the clinic:. While race and ethnicity are often used interchangeably, race has to do with biological and physical features which generally cannot be hidden. Ethnicity refers more to cultural identification, language and customs adopted by people from a geographic region. Discussing race and ethnicity is fraught these days. Blame social media for stoking tribalism while amplifying hate and polarization. Profitability for the social media giants lies in optimizing user engagement by appealing to our paleolithic emotions. Users stay glued to these platforms when triggered into outrage, which amplifies culture wars. By first recognizing that social media latches onto the attention economy and succeeds when we are emotionally triggered, we can purposely begin a reflective, calm and meaningful discussion on the role of race and ethnicity in eye care.
Two Genes Associated with Pigment Dispersion Syndrome, Pigmentary Glaucoma

Genes GSAP and GRM5/TYR were found to be associated with both PDS and PG. Photo: National Cancer Institute on Unsplash (https://unsplash.com/@nci). A team of researchers recently identified a set of genes that are associated risk factors for the development of pigment dispersion syndrome (PDS) and pigmentary glaucoma (PG), the first of which is a precursor to the latter and to glaucomatous damage. The findings from this meta-analysis of genetic data also suggest that myopia, a known risk factor for glaucoma, may be a cause of both PDS and PG.
Choroidal vascularity index in leptochoroid: A comparative analysis between reticular pseudodrusen and high myopia

To investigate the choroidal vascularity index (CVI) in patients affected by leptochoroid. Three distinct age-matched cohorts were collected: patients with reticular pseudodrusen (RPD) secondary to age-related macular degeneration, patients with high-myopia, and healthy controls. CVI was calculated in the subfoveal 6000"‰Î¼m diameter area. Results. 54 eyes (54...
Telemedicine Strengthens Glaucoma Diagnosis and Management

January is Glaucoma Awareness Month. Glaucoma is the leading cause of permanent vision loss worldwide. There is no cure for glaucoma, but vision loss can be prevented through routine eye screenings. For more than a decade, Tom Poindexter managed his glaucoma with drops as routinely as brushing his teeth. Catching...
OCT/Fundus Imaging Combo Earns Good Marks for Glaucoma Telemed Screening

The optimal protocols for glaucoma screening remain a point of debate, as some practitioners base their findings on multiple standard tests, while others have added imaging technology to their diagnostic toolbox. A new study that evaluated the accuracy of OCT imaging and fundus photography in a glaucoma telemedicine screening program found this combination resulted in a detection rate of about 9%, with moderate sensitivity, high specificity and predictive values that ranged from 84% to 96%.
Know When to Fold ’em

A 55-year-old Black female presented with a chief complaint of blurry vision at near. Her systemic history was positive for hypertension, for which she was properly medicated and compliant. She denied allergies of any kind. Diagnostic Data. Her best uncorrected entering visual acuities were 20/20 OD and 20/20 OS at...
New treatments and surgeries are transforming the glaucoma landscape

Advancements in medications and lasers bring better adherence and outcomes. As the most common cause of irreversible blindness worldwide, glaucomatous optic neuropathy is well known to optometrists, and clinicians are comfortable diagnosing and managing it. For years, the standard algorithm has changed little: treat patients with topical medications until the...
