The first week back from winter break is never easy for parents, but this one has been particularly intense. Here’s how I’ve seen it described in my various feeds:. Yes, Covid has had us in its grip for far longer than any of us imagined, but for me, the nightmare that never ends is the ebb and flow of parental anxiety. The nightmare that never ends is the boiling point, when parents are furious with each other because one parent is fine sending their kid to ballet with a mask on and the other one believes the entire education system should be replaced with GoNoodle videos until we go six months globally without a single covid case.

KIDS ・ 11 DAYS AGO