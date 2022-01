I recently woke up on a Sunday morning to a flat tire. Although I was able to install the spare tire (were the lugnuts this tight when I was younger?) and plan to have the flat fixed at the service station in town during the work week, we had some decisions to make about using the car without a spare tire. When my spouse asked if the car was OK to drive to get groceries in town a mile away, I said there was no problem. Later in the day when we wanted to visit some friends 45 minutes away, we decided we should not use the car for that. Our decision lay in our personal tolerance for risk and reminded me of the ever-present similar calculations we and our patients have been making about COVID-19.

HEALTH ・ 8 DAYS AGO