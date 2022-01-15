India's Global Innovation Index ranking improved from 81 in 2015 to 46 now: PM Modi

Five states in India are set to go to polls in the next few weeks in a closely watched electoral battle which will be crucial in gauging the popularity of Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of general elections in the country in 2024.The polls will also test whether opposition parties, largely pushed to reduced numbers in the last few elections with Mr Modi’s rise, can form a united front to challenge him ahead of 2024.Over 180 million voters — more than twice the population of the UK — will be eligible to vote in the upcoming...

ELECTIONS ・ 2 DAYS AGO