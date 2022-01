"Dying Light 2: Stay Human" is a project that's been on quite a lot of people's radars since it was first revealed way back at E3 2018. While there was one point in time when fans were worried that the game might be in serious trouble because of issues with the developer, things seem to have gotten back on track and promotion for the upcoming game is in full swing. Recently, fans were over the moon with excitement when Corpse Husband starred in a "Dying Light 2" short film promote the game. However, fans were on the other end of the excitement spectrum when it was revealed just how long it will take to complete a 100% playthrough of "Dying Light 2."

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO