India's Global Innovation Index ranking improved from 81 in 2015 to 46 now: PM Modi

A 16-year-old tigress in India who birthed 29 cubs during her lifetime, earning the nickname “supermom” and single-handedly saving a national park, passed away due to old age.The tigress, fondly known as Collarwali, died of complications due to her age, the Pench Tiger Reserve’s park chief Ashok Kumar Mishra said.“Supermom” was the first feline to be radio-collared at Madhya Pradesh’s Pench tiger reserve in 2008, earning the name Collarwali [which roughly translates to one with a collar].Mr Mishra said: “It is rare for a tigress to give birth to 29 cubs, including five in one go, and successfully raise 25,...
