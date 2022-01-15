India's Global Innovation Index ranking improved from 81 in 2015 to 46 now: PM Modi

Indian authorities have charged a Hindu monk with inciting religious violence after he called for the “genocide” of India's Muslims at a meeting of right-wing supporters, police said Monday.Senior police officer Swatantra Kumar said Yati Narsinghanand Giri, an outspoken supporter of far-right nationalists who also heads a Hindu monastery, was initially arrested on Saturday on allegations that he made derogatory remarks against women. He appeared the following day in a court in the town of Haridwar where he was sent into 14 days of custody for hate speech against Muslims and calling for violence against them.Kumar said the...

RELIGION ・ 2 DAYS AGO