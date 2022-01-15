ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India

India's Global Innovation Index ranking improved from 81 in 2015 to 46 now: PM Modi

thedallasnews.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that India's Global Innovation Index ranking has improved from 81 in 2015 to 46 now. "The campaign that is going on...

www.thedallasnews.net

BBC

India PM Narendra Modi trapped on Punjab flyover in security breach

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was trapped on a flyover for 20 minutes by protesters in Punjab in what is being reported as a serious security lapse. They were demanding the resignation of a cabinet minister whose son has been accused over the deaths of farmers. "This was a major...
atlantanews.net

India has everything to be hub of medical tourism: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that India has everything needed to be a hub of medical tourism and he envisions the country being the go-to destination for quality and affordable care. In his virtual address after inaugurating 11 medical colleges in Tamil...
techgig.com

PM Modi declares Jan 16 as 'National Startups Day' to boost innovation

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi announcing to celebrate January 16 as the National. Day, the meteoric rise of desi entrepreneurs in the past couple of years, which made global headlines, has received a tremendous boost. Fresh data reveals that India produced 46 unicorns (companies with over $1 billion valuation) in...
ntvhoustonnews.com

India’s Modi urges collective global effort to deal with cryptocurrencies

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday (January 17) that a collective global effort is needed to deal with the problems posed by cryptocurrencies. “Given the kind of technology this is based on, decisions taken by a single country are not going to be enough to resolve challenges related to it. We need to adopt a uniform approach to it,” Modi said at the World Economic Forum’s virtual Davos Agenda conference.
The Independent

Indian teenagers show huge appetite for Covid vaccines as 50% jabbed in just two weeks

India’s health minister Mansukh Mandaviya has congratulated the country’s teenagers after figures showed 50 per cent of youths, aged 15 to 18, have received their first dose of vaccination against coronavirus.The minister wrote on Twitter: “Big day for India’s fight against Covid-19! Over 50% of our youngsters between 15-18 age group have received their 1st dose of Covid-19 vaccine…Your enthusiasm for vaccination is inspiring people all over India.”Indian Prime minister, Narendra Modi tweeted: “Young and youthful India showing the way! This is encouraging news. Let us keep the momentum.”India started its vaccination drive for teens from 3 January this year....
The Independent

Hindu monk jailed after calling for 'genocide' of Muslims

Indian authorities have charged a Hindu monk with inciting religious violence after he called for the “genocide” of India's Muslims at a meeting of right-wing supporters, police said Monday.Senior police officer Swatantra Kumar said Yati Narsinghanand Giri, an outspoken supporter of far-right nationalists who also heads a Hindu monastery, was initially arrested on Saturday on allegations that he made derogatory remarks against women. He appeared the following day in a court in the town of Haridwar where he was sent into 14 days of custody for hate speech against Muslims and calling for violence against them.Kumar said the...
geekwire.com

Tracking Innovation Through the COVID-19 Crisis: USA Launch of the Global Innovation Index (GII) 2021

The Information Technology and Innovation Foundation (ITIF) is proud to partner with the Portulans Institute and Cornell’s Johnson Business School to discuss how American innovation has fared during the pandemic and how its progress stacks up against other nations. Experts will discuss the state of innovation in America in the context of the recently launched Global Innovation Index (GII) 2021 report.
AFP

11 dead as coalition strikes Yemen after Abu Dhabi attack: witness, medics

Eleven people were killed in coalition air strikes on Yemen's rebel-held capital Sanaa, a witness and medical sources told AFP Tuesday, after the insurgents launched a rare and deadly attack on the United Arab Emirates. "Eleven people were killed. The search is still going on for survivors in the rubble," said Akram al-Ahdal, a relative of some of the victims. A medical source confirmed the death toll. The air strikes hit two houses, leaving them in ruins, Ahdal said. The UAE is part of the Saudi-led pro-government coalition fighting rebel forces. The coalition launched fresh strikes "targeting Huthi camps and headquarters" in Sanaa on Tuesday, Saudi Arabia's state-owned Al-Ekhbariya TV tweeted.
The Independent

Collarwali: India pays tribute to ‘supermom’ tigress credited with saving an entire national park

A 16-year-old tigress in India who birthed 29 cubs during her lifetime, earning the nickname “supermom” and single-handedly saving a national park, passed away due to old age.The tigress, fondly known as Collarwali, died of complications due to her age, the Pench Tiger Reserve’s park chief Ashok Kumar Mishra said.“Supermom” was the first feline to be radio-collared at Madhya Pradesh’s Pench tiger reserve in 2008, earning the name Collarwali [which roughly translates to one with a collar].Mr Mishra said: “It is rare for a tigress to give birth to 29 cubs, including five in one go, and successfully raise 25,...
