Wolf Like Me is a disappointment considering its great premise and cast: "Despite the obvious skill set of writer-director Abe Forsythe and the strong and nuanced work from the likable and talented duo of (Isla) Fisher and (Josh) Gad, and despite that intriguing premise that comes across as half rom-com, half something entirely different, Wolf Like Me doesn’t have enough dramatic bite to justify six episodes," says Richard Roeper. "It repeats certain themes to the point of near irritation and is better at the setup and the tease than the payoff. There’s much to recommend in this series and some viewers might be hooked by the haunting themes and the black comedy, but ultimately there’s just not enough meat on the bone."

TV & VIDEOS ・ 5 DAYS AGO