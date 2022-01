(Bloomberg) — The U.S. Treasury Department stuck by its rule that states and cities can’t use pandemic relief aid to pay down debt. On Thursday, the Treasury released its final rule detailing how municipalities can use some $350 billion of aid from the Biden administration’s American Rescue Plan. The rule bars governments from using the funds to pay debt service, one of several restrictions that the Treasury has put on the money.

