Amtrak to Cut Northeast Trips by 8% on Covid Staff Shortages

bloomberglaw.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmtrak is temporarily reducing train service on several routes through March because of Covid-19 related staffing shortages. About 8% of Northeast Regional...

news.bloomberglaw.com

KSNT News

Topeka Metro reducing services due to COVID-19 related staff shortages

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Metro is hosting a series of public meetings in January to educate residents about proposed system-wide reductions in the metro system due to workforce shortages. The meetings will be held on Jan. 12, 13 and 18 according to a press release from Director of Marketing and Communications Keri Renner with […]
TOPEKA, KS
NECN

Rising COVID Infections Leave Testing Sites With Staff Shortages

The surge in COVID-19 infections is straining resources and causing staffing shortages across the workforce, including the EMS industry. Some ambulance companies are running testing sites at a time when there's record demand for COVID-19 testing. Four firefighters and seven police officers were called to the main testing site in...
RANDOLPH, MA
The Independent

Ferry services cut due to Covid-related staff absences

Ferry operator Caledonian MacBrayne (CalMac) has announced temporary changes to several timetables toâ¯cope with Covid-related staff absences.CalMac ferries, for passengers and freight, serve Scotland’s islands across the north and west.A CalMac spokesperson said the increasing number of crew on vessels and staff in ports either testing positive, self-isolating or waiting for PCR test results has meant that CalMac is unable toâ¯operateâ¯to fullâ¯capacity.â¯Since Christmas Eve, when there were 35 staff off due to Covid-19, absences have increased by 166% to 93 on Monday.The loss of such large numbers of staff makes it necessary for us to take immediate action to try...
INDUSTRY
KDWN

Vegas-area hospital firm cuts staff COVID quarantine time

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A hospital company with facilities in southern Nevada is cutting to five days its return-to-work target for medical personnel who test positive for COVID-19. Dignity Health joined facilities around the nation taking steps to let nurses and other workers stay on the job if they have mild or no symptoms of illness. A company statement points to CDC guidelines and says it’s acting due to the rapid spread of the omicron variant in southern Nevada — and in anticipation of a continued increase. The Nevada Hospital Association last week declared a staffing crisis in southern Nevada and some rural areas due to the omicron wave.
LAS VEGAS, NV
bloomberglaw.com

Some Truckers Must Obey Virus Shot-or-Test Rule, OSHA Says (1)

Truck drivers must comply with OSHA’s Covid-19 shot-or-test emergency temporary standard unless an employer can show the driver is rarely inside buildings and doesn’t share the truck cab with another worker, the agency said in guidance Wednesday. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration issued the compliance information to...
INDUSTRY
AFP

US airlines warn of 'chaos' if 5G not limited near airports: letter

The chief executives of America's largest airlines warned ahead of Wednesday's 5G service rollout that the technology should be limited near US airports, or risk "significant operational disruption" to travel and shipping. "We are writing with urgency to request that 5G be implemented everywhere in the country except within the approximate 2 miles of airport runways as defined by the FAA on January 19, 2022," the CEOs wrote in a Monday letter, which was obtained by AFP -- and also signed by shipping giants FedEx and UPS. The Federal Aviation Administration said Sunday it had approved some transponders to be safely operated within areas where 5G will be deployed, clearing "as many as 48 of the 88 airports most directly affected by 5G C-band interference." The airlines are worried that remaining limitations at those airports, as well as a large amount of equipment still uncertified, could cause major disruptions.
FAA
flyertalk.com

Alaska Airlines Cuts Inflight Services as Staff Shortage Continues

Alaska Airlines will offer fewer drink services and cut pre-flight orders as airline struggles with employment numbers. Flyers aboard Alaska Airlines this month will get fewer drink services, while only a limited number will be able to pre-order meals for their trips. Industry Blog Paddle Your Own Kanoo reports the...
ALASKA STATE
The Independent

Canadian truckers block highway at US border to protest Covid vaccine mandates

Dozens of Canadian truck drivers have blocked the highway near the US-Manitoba international border to protest against Covid-19 vaccine mandates.Videos shared on social media showed truck drivers carrying Canadian flags and holding a demonstration on the Manitoba Highway 75, which connects the Emerson community in Manitoba with the US city of Pembina in North Dakota.The demonstration slowed down traffic on both sides and caused delays for vehicles both entering and leaving Canada.The drivers were protesting against Canada’s new vaccine mandates for truck drivers, which came into force on Saturday.Canadian truckers against cross-border vaccine mandates have started to block all lanes...
PROTESTS
bloomberglaw.com

Lyft Breaks From Uber on Disclosing California Safety Reports

Lyft doesn’t want to be bound by Uber agreement with agency. is balking at having to publicly release safety reports confidentially submitted to the California Public Utilities Commission. Lyft’s objection filed Tuesday questioned the “murky origins” of the proposal that’s part of a settlement with.
CALIFORNIA STATE

