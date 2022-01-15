ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Is Data Literacy?

By Editors' Picks
towardsdatascience.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleData literacy is a difficult term to pin down. It can be used to encompass so many things, and therefore it can lose meaning — if it is everything data-related, then the term isn’t very helpful. I think the best way to define data literacy is to...

towardsdatascience.com

What do data scientists do?

What is data science and what do data scientists do? Even though I am a senior data scientist myself, I often find myself confused about this question! So I decided to write this article documenting my thoughts on data scientists. This article represents my own thoughts and conclusions rather than of my employers.
towardsdatascience.com

5 Types of Data Science Projects for Beginners

A big part of getting your foot in the data science door is doing projects. First, let me be clear here: Just doing projects alone won’t secure you a data science job. However, since data science is so diverse, having a good portfolio in the beginning shows employers that you have the basic skills required to do basic data science tasks. It allows you to demonstrate some:
towardsdatascience.com

What if data became everybody’s business?

A staggering share of 97% data currently sits unused in organisations. Indeed, not all data is meant for analysis. Companies pool data for record keeping and regulatory compliance. But 97%, really?! [1]. While the business benefits of leveraging ever-increasing portions of available enterprise data are out of the question, the one question we really have to ask ourselves is whether we are in a position where we could potentially do more.
towardsdatascience.com

Mitigate Your Model with Data

The world of predictive modeling can be complicated, and scary. Machine learning models can be somewhat complicated, and learning what is breaking a model’s output can be a very hard problem to solve. Typically, the problem with predictive models is not actually a problem with the models themselves at all. Instead, the model is built on a poor foundation — bad data.
towardsdatascience.com

How I Discovered the Power of Effective Communication in Data Science

Looking back on that day in April is unsettling but relieving. The month prior, I made plans with my manager to move my career forward. I wanted to move into a management role, take over leadership of a team, and mentor people. All of these things sound great, and I still want to do them, but at what cost? Moving too fast without a great plan is not always the best option. Instead of forcing the move into a management role, I decided to take a step back and explore my technical skills in more depth.
towardsdatascience.com

PyCaret 2.3.6 is Here! Learn What’s New?

From EDA to Deployment to AI Fairness — By far the biggest release of PyCaret. PyCaret is an open-source, low-code machine learning library in Python that automates machine learning workflows. It is an end-to-end machine learning and model management tool that speeds up the experiment cycle exponentially and makes you more productive.
towardsdatascience.com

5 books to grow as a leader in Data Analytics

Are you a senior analyst growing towards a management position, a new analytics manager, or an experienced one? If so, leaderships skills are essential for success, and these books will help you get there. Becoming a leader is a long road, and reading five books will not change everything. However,...
towardsdatascience.com

Don’t just fit data, gain insights too

A lightweight Python package can give you a lot of insights into your regression problems. First thing first. Why is linear regression important?. Linear regression is the fundamental technique, which is rooted strongly in the time-tested theory of statistical learning and inference, and powers all the regression-based algorithms used in the modern data science pipelines. And, for the majority of data analytics work — other than problems dealing with high-dimensional data like image, audio, or natural language — such regression techniques are still the most widely used tools.
towardsdatascience.com

Visualizing Netflix Data With Python

Data visualization is being used in almost every sector to understand the data better. Because it can be challenging to interpret data from a CSV file, on the other hand, it becomes much easier to understand the data when represented in a chart or map. Then based on these insights, we can make critical decisions. That’s why it’s essential to know how to use data visualization tools as a data analyst, data scientist, or developer. You can either build the plots or graphs using programming languages like Python or use analytics services like Microsoft Power BI.
towardsdatascience.com

Top 5 bits of advice for the first 3 months in your new Data Science role

Making the most out of your new Data Scientist position. Starting a new job as a Data Scientist is a great next step in your career. New team, new manager, new data (hopefully there is some), new challenges and opportunities. After discussing the most important advice for the first three months with colleagues and friends (thank you for all the input!), I came up with this article.
towardsdatascience.com

How to Deal With Frustrating Stakeholder Situations as a Data Scientist

If you are familiar with my articles, you know I’m a big advocate for stakeholder management skills. I’m a true believer that a good data scientist should be not only an effective implementer of stakeholders’ data vision, but also a thought partner that helps stakeholders find analytics solutions for their business problems. But just like the process of building up any skill, working with stakeholders will not always be smooth sailing.
towardsdatascience.com

5 Software Engineering Practices to Become a Better Data Scientist

Best practices that data scientists should learn from software engineers. Let’s face it, as data scientists, we often write code but sometimes don’t pay attention to things like writing efficient code, the code structure, and maintainability. But we should!. Data scientists usually are part of projects that involve...
towardsdatascience.com

What Is Data Observability, and Why Do You Need It?

Several years ago, most organizations used simple data pipelines and adopted data infrastructure to handle a small amount of operational and nearly constant data extracted from a few internal sources. Today, the narrative is no longer the same — organizations now have an increasing number of data use cases, and many data products now rely on dozens or even hundreds of internal or external data sources. On the one hand, modern organizations have adopted big data infrastructures and advanced technologies to meet these growing needs.
elmhurst.edu

What is a Good Master’s in Data Science Salary?

As technology booms, so do job opportunities—and earning potential—in data science. By 2030, employment in business and finance is estimated to grow by 8 percent, which will create about 750,800 new jobs, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). As companies and organizations grow, so will the need for people who can organize and analyze information to help businesses make necessary decisions—people like data scientists, data analysts and data strategy managers.
towardsdatascience.com

Visualizing the Determinants of Democratic Backsliding

Using a K-Nearest Neighbors Classifier to Predict Democracy Erosion. Machine learning models are incredibly useful tools that allows us to both understand the world around us and make predictions about the future. At the same time however it can often be difficult to understand how their determinations are made and how to interpret their results, especially as models become more complex. Data visualization can be a helpful method by which to make these models more interpretable. The following brief will employ data visualizations to explain the function of a K-Nearest Neighbors classifier used to predict democratic backsliding.
towardsdatascience.com

Hypertuning for TensorFlow & PyTorch

The fundamental problem with deep learning libraries is that they are designed for a single in-memory run whose sole aim is to minimize loss — when in reality — it takes many runs to tune an architecture, the workflow needs to be persisted, and the training loss is just the beginning of model evaluation.
towardsdatascience.com

What’s in a Lambda?

An overview of anonymous functions in Python and why you should use them. When I was a TA for introductory computer science, one of the topics which routinely confused my students were lambda functions in Python. This confusion manifested in one of two ways: 1) difficulty understanding how exactly these functions work, and 2) perplexity regarding why they should be used at all.
towardsdatascience.com

Comparison between ArcGIS Dashboard, Tableau Dashboard, and R Flexdashboard

Choosing the right tool for your data analytics project. Dashboards provide enhanced data visibility and help businesses to achieve deeper insights. The market, however, is flooded with many tools and softwares that can be used to create dashboards. As a data scientist, it can be a daunting task to choose the right data visualization tool since most platforms provide similar core functionalities, but each also specializes in niche business use cases. Selecting the right tool for your organization is important for its long-term success, especially since it is difficult to change the core component of your data analytics in the middle of a project. In this article, I discuss three tools namely ArcGIS Dashboards, Tableau Dashboards, and R Flexdashboards and review their strengths and shortcomings to make easier it for your organization to achieve its visualization goals.
Forbes

What Is A Data Lakehouse? A Super-Simple Explanation For Anyone

First, there was a data warehouse – an information storage architecture that allowed structured data to be archived for specific business intelligence purposes and reporting. The concept of the data warehouse dates back to the 1980s and has served businesses well for several decades – until the dawn of the Big Data era.
towardsdatascience.com

Introduction to Logistic Regression: Predicting Diabetes

This year, as Head of Science for the UCL Data Science Society, the society is aiming to present a series of 20 workshops covering topics such as introduction to Python, a Data Scientists toolkit and Machine learning methods, throughout the academic year. For each of these the aim is to create a series of small blogposts that will outline the main points with links to the full workshop for anyone who wishes to follow along. All of these can be found in our GitHub repository which will be updated throughout the year with new workshops and challenges.
