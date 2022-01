On the eve of Miami Heat star center Bam Adebayo’s return, Gabe Vincent was worried about his close friend and teammate. “I texted him last night to get some sleep,” Vincent said following the Heat’s 104-99 win over the Toronto Raptors on Monday night. “I already knew he wasn’t going to sleep. It’s like a kid getting ready for the first day of school. He hit me back that he couldn’t sleep, he was too excited.”

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO