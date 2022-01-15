The Black Women Empowering Black Women (BWEBW) Committee of the Western Area of The Links, Inc. announces Launch of Campaign College 2022

“Are you a student here? What are you doing here?” Those were the first words I received at 10:30 a.m. on a Thursday when I walked into the building for my class last December. During the 30 second encounter with this individual, who I later came to know as a professor, existentially, I was returned to a space I tried to escape since being accepted into this prestigious school – impostor syndrome. Now, mind you, these questions are not unfamiliar to me, as I have asked myself these questions time and time again, especially when first arriving. However, this time, it was different. This time, it came from another individual – an individual who never went through nor ever would go through what I did to get here. And they will never have to do what I do every day to stay. My reaction to this encounter was not because I don’t have what it takes to be a phenomenal student, because I am that already. It’s because, with all of my intersectionalities, the fear of not being accepted and worthy of a space here, or anywhere, screams at me from the time I leave my front door to the time I return, closing the door of a screaming world behind me.

EDUCATION ・ 10 DAYS AGO