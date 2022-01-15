ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

24 Longest Anime Series of All Time

By Dhruv Sharma, Mirza Aaqib Beg
thecinemaholic.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome stories and the characters are simply so amazing that every time you see the credits rolling down, you start dreading the fact that your favorite anime has come to an end. Most anime meet this fate right after its first season and as a fan, the struggle is real when...

thecinemaholic.com

Comments / 0

Related
NME

‘Scott Pilgrim’ anime series in the works at Netflix

Scott Pilgrim artist-creator Bryan Lee O’Malley is developing an anime series of the hit graphic novel. As confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix and UCP will develop the new adaptation, with O’Malley and BenDavid Grabinski – the showrunner behind the revival of Nickelodeon’s Are You Afraid of the Dark? – writing and executive producing.
COMICS
ComicBook

Anime Fans Rate All the Stuff That Ruins a Series Immediately

The world of anime, like any other medium, has its ups and downs when it comes to the various shows and movies that make landfall. However, a recent poll has had anime fans talking about some of the worst examples of instances and themes that have crippled a franchise in its tracks. With anime having a history of countless years, there certainly isn't a shortage of examples and plenty of series that have unfortunately fallen into several traps that have fans questioning the overall quality of a beloved property.
COMICS
thecinemaholic.com

12 Best Anime Girls With Red Hair

Now, its time to compile a list of some of the best female anime characters out there who have red hair. This list is one of the several lists which compiles best female anime characters based on their hair colors. If you have certain choices in your mind read on to see if they made the list. So here goes the list of top anime girls with red-colored hair.
COMICS
thecinemaholic.com

7 Anime Like Classroom of The Elite You Must See

‘Welcome to the Classroom of The Elite’ or ‘Youkoso Jitsuryoku Shijou Shugi no Kyoushitsu e’ is a psychological thriller anime set in a high school. The school separates students into classes based on their performances. Class A is for the elites, while D is for the losers. But the students of Class D can rise up, and there are no rules barring them from doing so. It is entertaining to see how people behave in such a cutthroat situation. If you enjoyed watching this anime and are looking for more shows that explore similar themes and ideas, then you have come to the right place. Here’s a list of anime similar to ‘Classroom of the Elite.’ You can watch some of these shows on Netflix, Crunchyroll, Funimation, Amazon Prime, or Hulu.
COMICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jojo
thecinemaholic.com

15 Anime Like Kamisama Kiss You Must See

A feel-good light-hearted storyline, unforgettable romance, pleasant artwork and soundtracks with a dash of the supernatural, that’s all that there is to ‘Kamisama Kiss‘. It makes you laugh and cry with its amazing characters who have personalities that stay true throughout the anime. ‘Kamisama Kiss’ is one of the best shoujo anime out there, that’s set in the beautifully intriguing backdrop of the Japanese Culture.
COMICS
thecinemaholic.com

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood Season 3: Renewed or Cancelled?

Developed by Ashley Edward Miller, ‘DOTA: Dragon’s Blood’ is an animated epic fantasy series that is based on the popular multiplayer online battle arena game called ‘Dota 2.’ The series introduces viewers to a world of magic and mysticism and recounts a story of vengeance. It primarily focuses on a Dragon Knight named Davion who fights dragons to make the world safer ever since he lost his family to a vicious attack. On one of his quests, his soul accidentally gets merged with an elder dragon. So, when demon Terrorblade begins to put his evil plan of recreating the world as per his wishes in action, Davion joins hands with people who are against the rise of evil.
COMICS
thecinemaholic.com

10 Best Romantic Anime on Netflix Right Now

Romance is arguably the most influential genre in popular culture, and it has given the world some of the most impactful and moving stories that you could potentially come across. With the maturation of anime as an art form, the genre has given the fandom some of the best shows and movies. While there is no dearth of well-known romantic anime that you could watch, here’s a list of some shows that are accessible on Netflix. It consists of all kinds of romantic films: from love stories to sad romantic anime, from romantic comedies to heartbreaking anime. If you like the premise of any of them, then we have provided a link at the end for you where you can access these shows.
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Japanese Anime#Crunchyroll#Hulu
Polygon

The Boys animated series looks like a hyperviolent Nicktoon

Hot on the heels of Netflix’s trailer for the retro animated Cuphead series comes Amazon’s own blend of old-school cartooning and bizarre modern comedy, The Boys Presents: Diabolical. The anthology series will premiere in full in March, and if the snippet of footage is any indication, it should tide over fans of the flagship series with its own set of gruesome laughs.
TV SERIES
PopSugar

Need Something to Watch? Try One of the 16 Longest-Running TV Shows of All Time

Within the past two decades, an influx of streaming services like Netflix has completely. changed how we consume entertainment, especially TV shows. Instead of waiting until the following week to discover the fate of your favorite character, full seasons of shows are released all on one day, giving viewers immediate access to binge-watch the show from beginning to end in a matter of hours.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Fan-Favorite Netflix Series Topples Hawkeye and Wheel of Time With New Season Debut

Over the past few years, original Netflix series have found a way to pierce the pop culture veil and resonate with audiences, with fans eagerly anticipating new episodes. The streaming service's live-action adaptation of The Witcher can be counted safely among them, with the second season debuting to a lot of fan conversation late last year. Apparently, that conversation has also equated to some impressive viewership numbers, according to the most recent statistics published by Nielsen. According to their reporting, the two seasons of The Witcher have been watched for a total of 2,191 million minutes the week of December 13th through December 19th. This was vastly above Disney+'s Hawkeye, which had five episodes watched for 580 million minutes, and Amazon's The Wheel of Time, which had seven episodes watched for 467 million minutes.
TV SERIES
thecinemaholic.com

10 Best Werewolf TV Series on Netflix Right Now

We all love horror movies and TV shows but something that makes us perk right up is monster movies and series, especially if those monsters are werewolves. There have been some horrible-looking werewolves in movies while there have also been some that are downright spooky. I’m not referring to the ‘Twilight Saga‘ werewolves in either of the two, they were just something else (sorry Twilight fans!). But what we’re looking at is something scarier and beastly, like a true real monster.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Pokemon
thecinemaholic.com

Euphoria Season 2 Episode 2 Release Date, Time, and Spoilers

Created by Sam Levinson, ‘Euphoria‘ is a critically acclaimed teen drama that revolves around a group of high school students navigating the complexities of life. The second season commences with a spectacular premiere episode that pulls no punches and delivers on all the exciting moments fans had been anticipating. In the first episode of season 2, the teenagers gather for a New Year’s party, where after some reluctance, Rue and Jules reconcile. Nate hooks up with Cassie while Lexi and Fezco strike an unlikely connection.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

This gritty new sci-fi movie is unexpectedly taking Netflix by storm

Don't Miss: Tuesday’s deals: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, $179 Roomba, Fire Tablets, more Apocalyptic movies are having a bit of a moment on Netflix right now. One of the biggest Korean-language releases in recent memory on the streamer, for example, is The Silent Sea. It told the story of a special team sent to the moon to retrieve an important sample from a research facilty. Meanwhile, back home, Earth has undergone “desertification.” And in addition to The Silent Sea, there’s also Don’t Look Up — a polarizing climate change allegory from director Adam McKay. It stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy