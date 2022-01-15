24 Longest Anime Series of All Time

Romance is arguably the most influential genre in popular culture, and it has given the world some of the most impactful and moving stories that you could potentially come across. With the maturation of anime as an art form, the genre has given the fandom some of the best shows and movies. While there is no dearth of well-known romantic anime that you could watch, here’s a list of some shows that are accessible on Netflix. It consists of all kinds of romantic films: from love stories to sad romantic anime, from romantic comedies to heartbreaking anime. If you like the premise of any of them, then we have provided a link at the end for you where you can access these shows.

COMICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO