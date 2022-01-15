ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Alison Brie to join John Cena in Freelance

By Celebretainment
thechronicle-news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlison Brie is set to join John...

www.thechronicle-news.com

Comments / 0

Related
lakegazette.net

John Cena self-conscious in underwear scene

John Cena felt "really, really self-conscious" dancing in his underwear for the 'Peacemaker' trailer. The 44-year-old pro wrestler, who portrays the superhero in the titular HBO Max show, admitted it was "the most embarrassing thing" dancing while scantily-clad for the programme's preview, and it was the first thing he had to shoot for the show.
CELEBRITIES
Boston Herald

John Cena is ‘Peacemaker’ again in HBO Max series

After being part of the Suicide Squad, Peacemaker is ready to go off on his own. Following the 2021 movie about the team of convicts turned crime-fighters, John Cena works again with writer-director James Gunn by reprising the DC Comics character — who intends to instill peace, even if that takes committing mayhem — as the new series “Peacemaker” begins streaming Thursday on HBO Max. A black ops soldier, Christopher Smith (Cena) uses everything at his disposal to try to shape the world the way he’d like it, whatever price anyone else must pay in the process.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alison Brie
Person
Pierre Morel
Person
John Cena
ComicBook

The Peacemaker Scene That Pushed John Cena Into an "Uncomfortable Space"

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Peacemaker Episode 1, "A Whole New Whirled." John Cena bares all and reveals the Peacemaker sequence that pushed him into an "uncomfortable space." Spinning out of last summer's The Suicide Squad, the HBO Max Original series created by James Gunn recruits born killer and weapons expert Christopher Smith (Cena) to Project Butterfly: an ARGUS black ops mission to "save the f*cking world." Episode 1 climaxes with Smith's first hookup in years when he meets barfly Annie Sturphausen (Crystal Mudry), causing Cena to perform a postcoital dance in his underwear as Smith belts out "I Don't Love You Anymore" by The Quireboys.
MOVIES
ewrestlingnews.com

John Cena To Star In A New Action-Comedy Movie

The Hollywood Reporter reports that John Cena is set to star with GLOW actress Alison Brie in a new action-comedy movie, “Freelance,” from director Pierre Morel. The movie focuses on an ex-special forces operator who is desperate to escape his humdrum life when he takes a job providing security to a journalist who is hoping to salvage her career by interviewing a dictator. A military coup breaks out in the middle of the interview and the mismatched duo, along with the dictator, escape to the jungle where they must survive the military chasing them, animals hunting them, and each other.
MOVIES
wrestlinginc.com

John Cena Set For New Movie With GLOW Actress

Veteran WWE Superstar John Cena is set to star with GLOW actress Alison Brie in a new action-comedy movie. Cena and Brie will team up for “Freelance” from director Pierre Morel, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Filming is scheduled to begin later this month in Colombia. The script,...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freelance
AOL Moviefone

10 Best John Cena Movies

In a very short amount of time, John Cena has gone from being a professional wrestler to an international box office movie star. His diverse resume of comedies and action movies explains how he made his career transition. Premiering on HBO Max January 13th is ‘Peacemaker,’ a spinoff of James...
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

John Cena auditioned for Cable in Deadpool 2

Rejection is part of being a movie star, even if you’re John Cena. The former WWE champion has shared that he’s been turned away from some major roles, including Cable in the action movie Deadpool 2. During an interview with SlashFilm, Cena talked about the amount of characters...
MOVIES
La Crosse Tribune

John Cena isn't ready for fatherhood 'right now'

During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show host Drew remarked that she thought the wrestler-turned-actor would make the "world's greatest father". In response, John explained that he and wife Shay Shariatzadeh are content without kids.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
shefinds

Here’s The Real Reason Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Broke Up—So Sad!

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are the couple we never knew we needed this year! Although they are 2021 couple goals and appear to be living their best lives right now, things weren’t always so peachy with the former exes who initially dated between 2000 and 2004! If you always wanted to know more details about their widely-publicized split and why they called off their engagement just days before their wedding in 2004 then you’re in luck, as the 49-year-old The Last Duel actor just revealed the real reason for them going their separate ways 17 years ago!
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Yvette Mimieux Dies: Actress-Writer Who Starred In ‘The Time Machine’ Had Just Turned 80

Yvette Mimieux was found dead Tuesday morning, a rep for her family confirmed. She had just turned 80 on January 8, and she passed away in her sleep of natural causes. Mimieux was a prolific actress best remembered for starring opposite Rod Taylor in the 1960 George Pal-directed film version of the H.G. Wells novel The Time Machine at MGM, where she was soon put under a long-term contract. Another big hit came months after in Where the Boys Are. Among her other credits around that time were Platinum High School, Mr. Lucky, Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse and Light in the...
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

16 and Pregnant star Jordan Cashmyer dies at 26

Jordan Cashmyer, who appeared in season 5 of the MTV reality series 16 and Pregnant as a young mother who battled homelessness, has died in Maryland, her mother Jessica confirmed on Sunday. She was 26. A cause of death has not been shared. "Last night I received a call no...
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy