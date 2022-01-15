ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Black Panther sequel to resume filming next week

By Celebretainment
thechronicle-news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 'Black Panther' sequel will resume filming next week. Letitia...

www.thechronicle-news.com

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Black Panther Star Lupita Nyong'o Tests Positive for COVID-19, Does it Affect Wakanda Forever's Filming?

The Nakia actress is the latest victim of COVID-19. A recent survey declared Marvel Studios’ next Black Panther project as this year’s most anticipated film but the follow-up to the 2018 superhero epic has been experiencing some frustrating behind-the-scenes problems over the last couple of months. To those unaware, the production for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been put on hold indefinitely after one of its stars, Letitia Wright suffered an on-set injury that apparently required her more time to recuperate than initially expected.
MOVIES
Vulture

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Update, Friday January 14 at 8:03 p.m.: Shuri’s set to go back to set. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will resume production next week, now that lead actress Letitia Wright has recovered from the severe injury she suffered while filming last August. Wright returned to London to heal, and the movie was eventually put on pause in November. The return to production was reportedly also delayed due to positive COVID-19 cases among the crew and cast, including Lupita Nyong’o. According to THR, the movie will now shoot for about four weeks in Atlanta. Despite the delay, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is currently still sticking to its November 11, 2022 release date.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Letitia Wright
ewrestlingnews.com

The Rock To Film “Red Notice” Sequels For Netflix

Deadline reports that Netflix has plans for two more Red Notice films starring former WWE Champion Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The streaming service is currently in the early stages of putting together a back-to-back shoot of two Red Notice sequels with the plan to go into production in early 2013 depending on the schedules of Rock, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds.
MOVIES
weisradio.com

In Brief: ‘Black Panther’ sequel back on track; George Lucas honored, and more

Following Letitia Wright‘s on-set injury and COVID-19 infections, Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is finally restarting production in Atlanta this week, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Last August, Wright suffered an injury while filming a sequence involving a stunt rig on-location in Boston. Production was initially to have restarted last Monday, but was delayed due to several cast and crew, including Lupita Nyong’o, testing positive for COVID-19. Insiders tell THR the restart is not expected to impact the movie’s release date, which is currently November 11, 2022. It had already been moved once before, from July 8, 2022. Marvel is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News…
MOVIES
thechronicle-news.com

‘Moon Knight’: Oscar Isaac Loses His Mind in First Full Disney+ Trailer (VIDEO)

Oscar Isaac is packing quite a punch as Marc Spector in the first full trailer for Marvel’s next Disney+ series Moon Knight. The globetrotting action-adventure series follows the vigilante who suffers from dissociative identity disorder. Through his multiple identities that live inside him, Marc finds himself thrust into a deadly war of the gods against the hypnotizing backdrop of ancient Egypt.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Panther#Marvel Comics#Film Star
darkhorizons.com

“Aquaman” Sequel Officially Wraps Filming

Filming has officially wrapped on “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” with director/producer James Wan confirming the news with a photo just a few hours ago. Wan shows off a shot of himself, Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry/Aquaman, and Patrick Wilson as Orm/Ocean Master on a beach in Malibu.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

NAACP Image Awards: ‘Harder They Fall,’ ‘Insecure’ Lead Nominations

The Harder They Fall and Insecure lead the list of nominations for the 2022 NAACP Image Awards, it was announced Tuesday. Jeymes Samuel’s Black Western Netflix movie and Issa Rae’s HBO comedy series, which aired its fifth and final season last year, each scored 12 nominations, with Regina King, who has a significant role in The Harder They Fall, also landing a nod in the awards’ top category of entertainer of the year. Other movies landing multiple nominations include Respect (six nods, with Jennifer Hudson up for entertainer of the year), Bruised (four nominations), Journal for Jordan (three nods) and King Richard,...
MOVIES
Deadline

Yvette Mimieux Dies: Actress-Writer Who Starred In ‘The Time Machine’ Had Just Turned 80

Yvette Mimieux was found dead Tuesday morning, a rep for her family confirmed. She had just turned 80 on January 8, and she passed away in her sleep of natural causes. Mimieux was a prolific actress best remembered for starring opposite Rod Taylor in the 1960 George Pal-directed film version of the H.G. Wells novel The Time Machine at MGM, where she was soon put under a long-term contract. Another big hit came months after in Where the Boys Are. Among her other credits around that time were Platinum High School, Mr. Lucky, Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse and Light in the...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
EW.com

16 and Pregnant star Jordan Cashmyer dies at 26

Jordan Cashmyer, who appeared in season 5 of the MTV reality series 16 and Pregnant as a young mother who battled homelessness, has died in Maryland, her mother Jessica confirmed on Sunday. She was 26. A cause of death has not been shared. "Last night I received a call no...
MARYLAND STATE
Deadline

Will Smith, Jennifer Hudson, ‘The Harder They Fall’ Among Winners At AAFCA Awards

Will Smith of King Richard and Jennifer Hudson of Respect re among the winners of the 13th annual African American Film Critics Association Awards. Winners will be feted on March 2 in Los Angeles. The Harder They Fall matched King Richard‘s four wins including best film, best ensemble, best music and best director for Jeymes Samuel. Smith was honored as the AAFCA’s best actor for his portrayal of Richard Williams in King Richard. The film, which tells the story of Venus and Serena Williams’ father, also earned nods for Aunjanue Ellis (best supporting actress), Saniyya Sidney (breakout actor); and Reinaldo Marcus...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Andrew Garfield Admits He Lied to Co-Star Emma Stone About ‘Spider-Man’ Appearance

With “Spider-Man: No Way Home” continuing to delight audiences, former Peter Parker and fan favorite of the new movie, Andrew Garfield, is still admitting to the great lengths he went to in order to keep his participation a secret. Garfield has been candid about having to lie to people about whether he was going to appear in the new film or not, calling it “thrilling.” Now, we’re hearing that he event went so far as to lie to former directors and co-stars. While speaking on the Happy. Sad. Confused podcast Garfield discussed that he even lied to “Spider-Man” director Marc Webb...
MOVIES
Vibe

H.E.R. Tops 2022 NAACP Image Awards Nominations In Music

On Tuesday (Jan. 18), the nominees for the 53rd Annual NAACP Image Awards were announced in a virtual event hosted by Kyla Pratt, Marcus Scribner, and Tinashe. Nominations across 83 categories including 29 for TV and streaming, 15 for recordings, and 14 for motion pictures were revealed. Oscar and Grammy Award-winning artist H.E.R. garnered the most nominations, with six in the music categories for Outstanding Female Artist; Outstanding Album; Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song; Outstanding Soul/R&B Song; and Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (in both Traditional and Contemporary categories). Jazmine Sullivan, Chlöe, Drake, and Silk Sonic all trail right behind with four nominations...
MUSIC
The Independent

Michael B Jordan says Denzel Washington helped him direct Creed III

Michael B Jordan has revealed how Denzel Washington helped him direct Creed III.The Rocky spin-off will be Jordan’s first time behind the camera after Ryan Coogler directed the first film in the series and Steven Caple Jr the second.In an interview with AP Entertainment, Jordan revealed that Washington, who directed him on A Journal for Jordan, gave him a lot of help: “He literally called up a friend of his who’s a storyboard artist — and dialed him up right there, pitched him [and] me in the project and put me on the phone.”Jordan, who also stars in the...
CELEBRITIES
thechronicle-news.com

George Clooney reveals why Ben Affleck was his first choice for The Tender Bar

George Clooney says Ben Affleck was his first choice for the role of Uncle Charlie in 'The Tender Bar'. The 60-year-old Hollywood icon directed the 2021 coming-of-age drama - which is an adaptation of the 2005 memoir of the same name by J. R. Moehringer - and has revealed the 49-year-old actor was the first person both he and producer Grant Heslov thought of to portray the "smart and well-read" character.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy