Interest rates have been at their lowest levels in history for the past two years — but that might not last much longer, according to the nation’s top economists. Every participating economist polled in Bankrate’s Fourth-Quarter Economic Indicator poll sees the Fed raising interest rates this year, while nearly all (or 93 percent) expect more than one rate hike in 2022. The U.S. central bank influences interest rates on key consumer products from auto loans and credit cards to savings accounts and certificates of deposit (CDs).

BUSINESS ・ 14 DAYS AGO