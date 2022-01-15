Wimmer, Kathleen Sue (Britt)

May 31, 1950 - December 25, 2021 - Kathleen 'Kelly' McKinney Wentworth passed away unexpectedly on Christmas Day - Saturday, December 25, 2021, at the age of 71. Kathleen 'Kelly' McKinney Wentworth passed away unexpectedly on Christmas Day - Saturday, December 25, 2021, at the age of 71. The evening before, she had gathered her family for a warm and cheerful Christmas Eve dinner.
On Jan. 10, Mary Catherine Foster purchased a four bedroom, one bathroom home at 722 W Pine St., Chillicothe from Karen Sue and James Allen (Decd) Richardson for $150,000. The amount paid for property taxes on this property in 2020 was $1,511.18, 1.01% of the sale price of the home.
The News Examiner provides a great historical and family history resource, and it’s free. No subscription required. When my husband and I decided to compile a family history book for our grandchildren for Christmas, I realized that I knew very little about my maternal grandmother. I knew that she was born in St. Charles January 13, 1893. She married David Edwin Butler 19 June 1918. And she died of breast cancer 14 July 1936 in St. Charles when my mother was 15 years old.
A Logan nonprofit focused on providing affordable housing in the area announced a new partnership and name change. Habitat for Humanity Cache Valley will now be known as The Fuller Center of Cache Valley, according to a press release from the nonprofit. The Logan-based organization recently became a covenant partner with Georgia-based Fuller Center for Housing — an ecumenical Christian organization founded by former president and co-founder of Habitat for Humanity Millard Fuller and his wife, Linda.
The Item today begins publishing a 10-part series by St. Mary’s High School Class of 1972 member Steve Matthews, titled “Finding Mary.” A persistent request by his daughter to try
The post Finding Mary: The hunt begins appeared first on Itemlive.
Born in St. Cloud, Minnesota, on September 7, 1938, to Florence and Andrew Neutzling (one of twelve children), Kathleen “Katie” Wimmer (Neutzling) gained her angel wings on January 8, 2022. A successful business woman and community member, Katie was first and foremost a loving wife to William “Bill”...
Comments / 0