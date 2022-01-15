Wimmer, Kathleen Sue (Britt)

The News Examiner provides a great historical and family history resource, and it’s free. No subscription required. When my husband and I decided to compile a family history book for our grandchildren for Christmas, I realized that I knew very little about my maternal grandmother. I knew that she was born in St. Charles January 13, 1893. She married David Edwin Butler 19 June 1918. And she died of breast cancer 14 July 1936 in St. Charles when my mother was 15 years old.

MONTPELIER, ID ・ 4 DAYS AGO