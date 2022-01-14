Girls Varsity Basketball beats Brookfield Academy 82 – 22

The Lady Bombers picked up a win, defeating Lafayette Jefferson 104-68. Earning PR’s were Emily Myers in the 50 Freestyle, Cora Peck in the 500 Freestyle, and Emily Parker in the 100 Backstroke. Capturing victories for the girls team were the Medley Relay (Katie Castle, Ary Nelson, Emily Myers, Lizzie Parrish), the 200 Freestyle Relay (Kaylei Lank, Solcy Sanchez, Cora Peck, Addy Hesson), the 400 Freestyle Relay (Solcy Sanchez, Katie Castle, Ary Nelson, Addy Hesson), Ary Nelson in the 200 IM and the 100 Freestyle, Trinity Oliver in Diving, Solcy Sanchez in the 100 Butterfly, Katie Castle in the 100 Backstroke, and Addy Hesson in the 100 Breaststroke. Please see the attached results for more details.
