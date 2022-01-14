Girls Varsity Basketball beats Brookfield Academy 82 – 22

Basketball is certainly a game of runs, as was the case as the KML Chargers battled with the Lakeside Lutheran Warriors in their non-conference showcase game at the Luke Homan classic. Finding themselves up by double digits three times during the game, the Chargers held leads of 11, 15, and 10. But, Lakeside refused to fold, battling back every time to take a lead late in the game with 2 minutes to go. But with a few seconds left in the game, Austin Wagner took the ball strong to the hole and finished a floater to force the game into OT. In the Overtime, the Chargers found their rhythm, scoring 13 points in the extra session to secure the victory. Another balanced scoring effort was led by Matthew Thistle’s 19, while Austin Wagner had 17, Garrett Murphy had 13, and Brady Herman had 10. Mason Knueppel also played a well-rounded game, scoring 8 points, grabbing 5 rebounds, and handing out 4 assists. With the victory, the Chargers are now 14-1 on the season.

BASKETBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO