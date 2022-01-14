ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girls Varsity Basketball beats Brookfield Academy 82 – 22

By Admin
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKML Varsity Girls extended their winning streak to 5 games with a road victory at...

Thrilling Overtime Victory at the Luke Homan Classic

Basketball is certainly a game of runs, as was the case as the KML Chargers battled with the Lakeside Lutheran Warriors in their non-conference showcase game at the Luke Homan classic. Finding themselves up by double digits three times during the game, the Chargers held leads of 11, 15, and 10. But, Lakeside refused to fold, battling back every time to take a lead late in the game with 2 minutes to go. But with a few seconds left in the game, Austin Wagner took the ball strong to the hole and finished a floater to force the game into OT. In the Overtime, the Chargers found their rhythm, scoring 13 points in the extra session to secure the victory. Another balanced scoring effort was led by Matthew Thistle’s 19, while Austin Wagner had 17, Garrett Murphy had 13, and Brady Herman had 10. Mason Knueppel also played a well-rounded game, scoring 8 points, grabbing 5 rebounds, and handing out 4 assists. With the victory, the Chargers are now 14-1 on the season.
BASKETBALL
Girls Varsity Swimming beats Lafayette Jefferson 104 – 68

The Lady Bombers picked up a win, defeating Lafayette Jefferson 104-68. Earning PR’s were Emily Myers in the 50 Freestyle, Cora Peck in the 500 Freestyle, and Emily Parker in the 100 Backstroke. Capturing victories for the girls team were the Medley Relay (Katie Castle, Ary Nelson, Emily Myers, Lizzie Parrish), the 200 Freestyle Relay (Kaylei Lank, Solcy Sanchez, Cora Peck, Addy Hesson), the 400 Freestyle Relay (Solcy Sanchez, Katie Castle, Ary Nelson, Addy Hesson), Ary Nelson in the 200 IM and the 100 Freestyle, Trinity Oliver in Diving, Solcy Sanchez in the 100 Butterfly, Katie Castle in the 100 Backstroke, and Addy Hesson in the 100 Breaststroke. Please see the attached results for more details.
SWIMMING & SURFING
Wagner Hits 1,000 as Chargers Roll

Excitement was in the air as the Chargers were ready for another home game, this time against conference foe Ripon. When the game started senior Austin Wagner needed 21 points to reach 1,000 for his KML basketball career. The game itself was never in question, with Kettle racing out to a 41-9 lead in the first half. With Wagner scoring 12 of his 21 points in the first half, only 9 more were needed to meet the mark. This memorable moment came in the second half, with a fade-away jump shot in the lane. Besides Wagner’s unforgettable night, the Chargers made 14 three point baskets on the night, resulting in a 96-59 victory. Garrett Murphy led the way with 22, Wagner had 21, Matthew Thistle had 14, and Jack Leffel added 13. Once again congratulations to Austin Wagner!
BASKETBALL
Last Second Shot Sinks Chargers

The Chargers welcomed the Falcons from Brown Deer for a non-conference match up at home. After building a 16 point lead at half through their trapping half court defense, things were looking good for the Chargers. But, the second half was a different story, with Brown Deer hitting shots from the outside and dominating the rebounding battle. The Falcons took a 4 point lead with 2 minutes to go, but the Chargers refused to fold, tying the game at 64 with just under a minute to go. But, Brown Deer ran the clock down and nailed a long three point attempt to seal the victory. Austin Wagner led the way with 15 points while Garrett Murphy and Matthew Thistle each chipped in 12, and Jack Leffel added 10.
BROWN DEER, WI
Girls Varsity Bowling Team beats Hudson High School 1850 – 1644

On Friday, January 14th, The Girls Varsity Bowling Team hosted Hudson High School. The Bears beat the Explorers 1,850 pins to 1,644 pins. All the girls did an excellent job in this true team win. Abigail Pfeil led the team with a 332 series (141 – 191). Also scoring were...
HUDSON, OH
Rod Boone – Miles Bridges Can Be a Part of a Hornets Big 3

Charlotte is the 5th youngest team in the NBA, yet they are four games above .500 and appeared primed for a return to the NBA postseason this spring. Their record has to do with being a good home team, head coach James Borrego being vastly underrated, the continued development of LaMelo Ball, the steady play of veterans, and the emergence of Miles Bridges. Bridges has elevated his game this season and is the front-runner to be the NBA's Most Improved Player this season. He's having this type of season, after not being extended over the summer, as he turned down...
NBA
KML JV1 Boy’s get a great team win vs. Brown Deer 64-41

The Chargers played well defensively and held Brown Deer to 41 points in this contest. KML hit on 38% of their 3 pt. attempts and 46% overall, had 18 steals and scored 64 for the win. The bench was huge in this win. Jake Albrecht, Isaiah Schaser, Johnny Krenek, Josh Haines & Simeon Zarling combined for 12 pts., 6 steals & 3 rebs. Jordan Wagner had a double double 13 pts.& 11rebs, Carson Rau 10 pts., Evan Hadler & Sammy Ehlke combined for 16 pts. 6 rebs., Jackson Wallin 7 pts., 5 rebs.& Carter Corbin closed out the scoring with 6 pts. 4 rebs.
BROWN DEER, WI
Bulls G Ball to have knee surgery, sidelined 6-8 weeks

CHICAGO — (AP) — Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball will have arthroscopic surgery on his left knee and is expected to be out six to eight weeks, the team announced Thursday. Ball has missed three games since a 42-point loss to Golden State last week. Coach Billy Donovan said Wednesday the team had switched up his treatment, hoping he would avoid surgery, after he didn't respond well to the initial regimen. Ball had the same knee scoped in 2018 when he was with the Lakers.
NBA

