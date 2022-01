Stricken soon-to-be former Everton manager Rafa Benitez has repeatedly insisted that the team is working on starting games more aggressively and with concentration. But once again, at Carrow Road the Blues conceded first - and second, a matter of a minute or so later - the 16th time this has happened now across all competitions and we are only halfway through the season. Now, it is clear that Benitez has recognized this as a major problem and taken steps to rectify it, but it is not working, for reasons that are not at all clear.

