ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Grateful Friday / Murphy & Jodi’s weekend getaway / How long is it okay to leave Christmas lights up?

By Murphy, Sam & Jodi
aunetwork.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMurphy & Jodi’s weekend getaway – why Jodi...

www.aunetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX2now.com

Freshen up Friday with Christen Michel explains the ins and outs of LED lights

ST. LOUIS – Maybe you’ve seen masks that kind of look like the Mandalorian? They are LED lights emitting red, blue, green, or purple light. They promise to reduce fine lines, even out your skin tone and tighten up any loose skin. So do they work and what’s the best one to buy? Licensed esthetician Christen Michel shows us what to look for and if they are worth the money.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Lights#Lights Up#Murphy Jodi
brproud.com

Thursday Night: Light wintry mix possible through Friday morning; Hard freezes likely this weekend

Tonight – Friday morning: A light mix of freezing rain and sleet may lead to some minor ice accumulations through Friday morning. Any ice accumulations would likely be on elevated roads, bridges, overpasses. Some ice may develop on cars, gutters, water spigots, etc. Ice accumulations should generally be less than a tenth of an inch – This can lead to hazardous travel Friday morning. Overnight and early Friday morning temperatures will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. The wind will make it feel like the upper teens and 20s by daybreak.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy