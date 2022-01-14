Grateful Friday / Murphy & Jodi’s weekend getaway / How long is it okay to leave Christmas lights up?

Tonight – Friday morning: A light mix of freezing rain and sleet may lead to some minor ice accumulations through Friday morning. Any ice accumulations would likely be on elevated roads, bridges, overpasses. Some ice may develop on cars, gutters, water spigots, etc. Ice accumulations should generally be less than a tenth of an inch – This can lead to hazardous travel Friday morning. Overnight and early Friday morning temperatures will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. The wind will make it feel like the upper teens and 20s by daybreak.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 HOUR AGO