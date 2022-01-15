WATCH: Conversation about violent crime about to heat up

“Behind The Headlines,” hosted by Eric Barnes, CEO of The Daily Memphian, airs on WKNO Fridays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 8:30 a.m. Watch the show now via a video link at the top of this story or listen to the podcast version at the bottom, which features extended conversation not included in the television version.

The conversation about violent crime and criminal justice reform in Memphis is on its way to becoming more of a debate – and a pointed one at that.

The stakes are just about every elected office in the county’s legal and law enforcement systems – all but one of them (General Sessions Court Clerk) on the ballot this year in May primaries and the August county general election.

Late last year, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland began writing in his weekly email of examples of people accused of committing violent crimes released in what he calls “a revolving door” system who are then charged with more violent crimes.

“It’s time to put a stop to these types of stories, but in order to do that, we need reforms at the state level,” Strickland wrote in the Friday, Jan. 7, update.

“One of our top legislative priorities has been and continues to be finding a workable solution to these laws so that, if a person commits a violent crime, they are not back out in a few weeks or months doing the same things again,” he wrote.

“To say that our state laws are weak and to say there is a revolving door at the jail is not factual,” countered Just City executive director Josh Spickler on the WKNO Channel 10 program “Behind The Headlines.”

The episode is the latest in a series of discussions about violent crime.

“If there’s a revolving door there, it’s from the folks who are charged with these low-level offenses and saddled with court debt and a conviction and released back into our communities with absolutely no opportunities,” he said. “There is not a revolving door.”

After lots of talk in past election years about taking the debate over criminal justice reform to the ballot box, Spickler sees the 2022 county elections, starting with primaries in May, as a chance to change a criminal justice system where “there is little coordination and there’s little accountability.”

“This is our chance in 2022 to talk about his issue – to talk about why that is true about criminal justice,” he said. “Why we don’t have an ombudsman – a coordinator – someone manning the helm.”

Because it is a nonprofit, Just City will not be involved in backing candidates but will be talking about issues.

Other third-party groups without those specific restrictions are already active in the race for District Attorney General, which is the contest that seems to be the tip of the spear for both points of view.

A group called “People for Fairness and Justice” posted an open letter this past week critical of incumbent District Attorney General Amy Weirich, who is seeking re-election starting with the May Republican primaries.

Weirich, in an earlier appearance on BTH, said reforms should include “truth-in-sentencing” measures in state law that would effectively abolish parole for violent crimes, similar to provisions in federal sentencing.

Among those on PFJ’s advisory board listed at the bottom of the statement are Shelby County Commissioner Tami Sawyer as well as activists Paul Garner and Cardell Orrin, union leaders Gail Tyree and Jason Hunter and academics Andre Johnson and Charles McKinney.

The statement says Weirich is “pursuing outdated policies, racially-biased prosecutions and a ‘win-at-all-costs’ strategy that gets innocent people convicted and serious cases reversed.”

Weirich, through attorney Chris Patterson who represents her and her campaign, took the unusual step this week of responding to the group in a letter to The Commercial Appeal’s attorney as the newspaper considered publishing the statement .

Patterson said the group’s account of convictions overturned on appeal has “multiple false claims” and “defames” Weirich.

The claims are likely to become a central feature of the race.

Three challengers have either announced or pulled qualifying petitions to run in the companion Democratic primary.

Former federal prosecutor Linda Harris, former Shelby County commissioner Steve Mulroy and attorney Janika White are appearing together at forums in this early stage of the race with a common message of changing the prosecutor’s office.

Weirich, like Strickland, has talked about the spike in violent crime that saw the city set a record for homicides in 2020 and then break that record in 2021.

Spickler says violent crime is a problem that should be addressed but isn’t the totality of the problem with crime and punishment in Shelby County.

“Most of the work we are doing at Just City is about the churn of this criminal legal system – it’s about the nonviolent offenses that make up the vast majority of the people who enter and exit the system,” he said.

“There’s no doubt that police officers can respond to violent crime and should respond to violent crime. … But at what cost?” Spickler asked. “We’ve been policing the same way in this community for decades.”

Meanwhile, Just City is involved in talks with some county officials about its demand, made in December, to end the cash bail system of release for most charged with crimes.

In the letter drafted in partnership with the American Civil Liberties Union, Just City said the system is unconstitutional and discriminatory – amounting to basing release on whether a suspect has money instead of whether they are a risk to run or otherwise not make their next court appearance.

Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris has said the bail system is set by state law.

But Spickler disagrees.

“State law is OK, honestly, on this,” he said. “We’re not following it. We’re going to money bail first.”

The letter set an end-of-year deadline for mediated talks or the coalition would move to file suit in federal court.

Spickler says that is unlikely for now with talks underway.

“We are not going to file a lawsuit anytime soon and I hope never,” he said. “I hope we can come together and talk about things on the table.”

