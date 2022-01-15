ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamie Dornan's 'brutal' year after father died from COVID

 4 days ago
Jamie Dornan's 'brutal' year after father died from COVID. Jamie Dornan had four...

Popculture

Jamie Dornan Reveals Heartbreaking Reason 2021 Was the 'Worst Year' of His Life

Between Barb And Star Go To Vista Del Mar, The Tourist, and Belfast, actor Jamie Dornan had one of the best years of his career in 2021. However, the Fifty Shades of Grey star explained in a recent interview that the death of his father made it the "worst year of his life." Dornan's father Jim Dornan, a renowned obstetrician and gynecologist in Northern Ireland, died in March after COVID-19 complications. He was 73.
Den of Geek

The Tourist: Jamie Dornan’s Best Screen Roles

In most cases, an actor being cast as a character without a name doesn’t signal great things for the career. Nobody’s queuing up for an autograph from ‘woman in lift’ or ‘angry hot dog customer 2’. Jamie Dornan’s lead role in BBC crime thriller The Tourist bucks that trend. In the six-part series, Dornan plays “The Man”, a nameless (at least to begin with) Irishman who loses his memory when his car is forced off the road in the Australian desert. With barely a clue to go on, he has to find out who he is, what’s he doing there, and most importantly, why somebody’s trying to kill him.
arcamax.com

Jamie Dornan 'won't get carried away' by talk of awards

Jamie Dornan won't get "too carried away" by the talk of awards. The 39-year-old star has been nominated for the Best Supporting Actor gong at the Critics' Choice and Golden Globes for his performance in 'Belfast', but Jamie wants to keep his feet on the ground. Reacting to the recent...
Daily Mail

'It’s been a brutal time': Jamie Dornan details being trapped in quarantine in Australia while his father died of Covid in Belfast as actor describes 2021 as the 'worst and hardest' year of his life

Jamie Dornan has detailed being trapped in quarantine in Australia while his father died over 10,000 miles away in Belfast. The actor, 39, was isolating in a hotel ahead of filming The Tourist in Australia and had four days left of his quarantine when he received the devastating news that his father Jim had died from coronavirus.
Daily Mail

'She stuck to the rules': Sky News host Trevor Phillips fights the tears as he recalls his daughter's death to anorexia in lockdown - asking Oliver Dowden about No10 parties: 'Does the PM really understand why people are angry?'

Broadcaster Trevor Phillips today held back tears as he recalled the death of his daughter when strict Covid rules were still in place as he challenged Oliver Dowden over parties in Downing Street. The Sky News presenter could be seen trying to keep his emotions in check as he challenged...
Hello Magazine

The Tourist: the ending of Jamie Dornan's BBC drama explained

Jamie Dornan's The Tourist has been met with a hugely positive reception from viewers and critics alike, with many racing ahead of the weekly airing to binge-watch all six episodes on BBC iPlayer. For the viewers who just couldn't wait, here is the ending of the twisty thriller explained! Warning, major spoilers are ahead from this point...
Community Policy