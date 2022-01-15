ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Sun, sea and more sun! The stars lapped it up on Instagram this week

By Bang Showbiz
The Press
The Press
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Looks like 2022 has not really started for a lot of stars,...

www.thepress.net

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

A Place in the Sun stars' pristine homes: Danni Menzies, Jasmine Harman and more

A Place in the Sun showcases the most beautiful properties across the Mediterranean, and despite the presenters spending lots of time abroad, their UK houses are pretty special. From Jasmine Harman to Danni Menzies and Jonnie Irwin, see inside the homes of the Channel 4 presenters where they relax away from filming. Keep scrolling for photos…
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Rebel Wilson wows fans in wet-look leggings for exciting countdown

Rebel Wilson showcased her fabulous figure as she kicked off an exciting countdown on Tuesday. The 41-year-old stunned fans in a pair of skintight wet-look leggings, which she teamed with a low-cut black top and matching blazer, to announce that a new theatre named in her honor will be opening its doors in just a matter of weeks.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Here’s The Real Reason Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Broke Up—So Sad!

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are the couple we never knew we needed this year! Although they are 2021 couple goals and appear to be living their best lives right now, things weren’t always so peachy with the former exes who initially dated between 2000 and 2004! If you always wanted to know more details about their widely-publicized split and why they called off their engagement just days before their wedding in 2004 then you’re in luck, as the 49-year-old The Last Duel actor just revealed the real reason for them going their separate ways 17 years ago!
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

16 and Pregnant star Jordan Cashmyer dies at 26

Jordan Cashmyer, who appeared in season 5 of the MTV reality series 16 and Pregnant as a young mother who battled homelessness, has died in Maryland, her mother Jessica confirmed on Sunday. She was 26. A cause of death has not been shared. "Last night I received a call no...
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vacation#Sun
The Press

Christina Ricci's husband chose their baby's name without telling with her

Christina Ricci says her husband settled on their newborn daughter’s name without telling her. The ‘Yellowjackets’ star - who gave birth to her second child Cleopatra in October - revealed she didn't actually intend to name her baby girl after the Ancient Egyptian ruler until her husband hairstylist Mark Hampton posted it on social media when she was recovering from her c-section.
RELATIONSHIPS
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Shows His Love For Savannah James On Her Instagram Video: "When You Walked Downstairs I Said To Myself "Goddamn! That's Mine! Simply Beautiful Queen!"

LeBron James married his high-school girlfriend Savannah James and their relationship as well as their family is something that fans of the NBA admire greatly. The couple are known for supporting each other through the trials and tribulations that come with LeBron being one of the most popular players in the history of the game and someone that is constantly in the public eye.
NBA
Hello Magazine

Michael Strahan pays heartfelt tribute to rarely seen mom

Michael Strahan took to social media to celebrate a special family occasion on Sunday with a series of rare photographs. The Good Morning America host commemorated his mother's birthday with several family pictures that featured the two of them. The sweet shots saw him pose happily alongside his mother, along...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Press

Lamar Odom urges Khloe Kardashian to 'be strong'

Lamar Odom has urged Khloe Kardashian to "be strong" for herself and her daughter. The 42-year-old former sports star - who was married to reality star Khloé from 2009 until 2016 - has revealed the message he would give to the reality star after her ex Tristan Thompson's recent paternity test confirmed he had fathered a child with personal trainer Maralee Nichols.
CELEBRITIES
extratv

New Details on What Caused Jason Momoa & Lisa Bonet’s Split

Jason Momoa, 42, and Lisa Bonet, 54, announced their split last week after 16 years together, and now sources are shedding light on what went wrong. A Bonet insider tells People the breakup didn’t happen “overnight.”. The source insists the stars "were amazing for years, until they no...
CELEBRITIES
The Press

Adele 'skedaddled' when 'huge python' appeared on set of Oh My God music video

Adele "skedaddled" off the set of her new music video for 'Oh My God' when a "huge python" appeared. The 'Easy On Me' hitmaker has just shared the promo for her latest single from her LP '30' - which saw her reunite with the director behind her mega-selling hit 'Rolling In The Deep', Sam Brown - and she has laughed off the terrifying moment the reptile frightened her.
MUSIC
The Press

Danielle Brooks ties the knot in Miami

Danielle Brooks has tied the knot. The 32-year-old actress - who is best known for playing Tasha 'Taystee' Jefferson in 'Orange Is the New Black' - recently married Dennis Gelin at the historic Alfred DuPont Building in Miami, Florida. Reflecting on her wedding day, Danielle said: "Getting to walk down...
MIAMI, FL
Life and Style Weekly

Khloe Kardashian Under Fire for Selling True’s Used Clothing Instead of Donating Them

Taking her fans to the cleaners? Khloé Kardashian has drawn ire from fans after listing her daughter True Thompson‘s used clothes for sale instead of donating them. “[Oh, my God,] I miss seeing True in these outfits,” Khloé, 37, shared via Twitter on January 14, along with a link to the kid’s section of Kardashian Kloset — a website considered the “official resale site of the Kardashian/Jenner family.”
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Sister Wives' Star Snubs Husband Kody Brown Amid Birthday Celebrations

Meri Brown is 51! The Sister Wives star celebrated her 51st birthday on Sunday, and she did so without Kody Brown at her side. In an empowering Instagram post marking the special occasion, the TLC star appeared to snub her spiritual husband as she applauded her personal growth and looked ahead to the next year.
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

1883, For the First Time, Kills Off Someone We Care About — Read Recap

There’s death on this week’s 1883, which is like saying there are blasters on this week’s The Book of Boba Fett or bad choices on this week’s Euphoria: “Yeah,” you might say, “and…?” But unlike everyone who’s kicked it in the Paramount+ series thus far – by getting crushed by a wagon wheel, drowning in the river or succumbing to a bite in the behind from a sneaky snake — we actually care about this week’s casualty. (And no, I’m not forgetting Margaret’s sourpuss sister. I said what I said.) Sadly, it’s cowboy Ennis who goes to that great cattle drive in the sky. And...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Euphoria Recap: The Sins of the Father

Cassie’s whole “I think I should be single and work on myself” plan hits a psychopath-sized snag in this week’s Euphoria — but that’s far from the only havoc Nate Jacobs wreaks during the hour. Before the ending credits roll, The Artist Formerly Known as Tyler has dumped (and then done) Cassie in a location straight outta Serial Killer Digest AND he’s managed to get his father in a blackmail-type situation. Whatever else you wanna say about the kid, you’ve gotta admire his multitasking abilities. Read on for the highlights of “Out of Touch.” ‘IT WAS COMPLICATED’ | Rue’s voiceover informs us that Nate...
TV SERIES
The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
1K+
Followers
33K+
Post
240K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy