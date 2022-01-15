Display of host shows 12.7TB Capacity but all 6 VMs only use 7.2TB

Using vShpere 6.5, we have a setup where VMs need to simulate client productions configurations where sometime there are 3 vms, sometimes 1, sometimes 4, etc. Each 'installation' needs to be able to talk to "it's" machines, but not the others. We have 5 teams using this setup, and each time might have dozens of 'installations'. Machines will have the same names (not within installations, but from one installation to the next). We manage this by having two NICs on each VM. One to get internet which is connected to a network with internet (the "internet" network), and one connected to the "local" network. The "local" network is a virtual distributed switch with multiple port groups (one for each team) and then we use subnetting and different IP ranges to keep each installation separate.

COMPUTERS ・ 2 DAYS AGO