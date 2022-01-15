ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Miami takes on Philadelphia, looks for 8th straight home win

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Philadelphia 76ers (24-17, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (27-15, second in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Heat -2; over/under is 207.5

BOTTOM LINE: Miami hosts Philadelphia looking to prolong its seven-game home winning streak.

The Heat are 18-7 in conference games. Miami ranks fourth in the league allowing just 104.2 points per game while holding opponents to 44.1% shooting.

The 76ers are 15-11 in Eastern Conference play. Philadelphia ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference shooting 35.4% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Heat won the last matchup on Dec. 16, with Gabe Vincent scoring 26 points points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duncan Robinson is shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Heat, while averaging 11.7 points. Tyler Herro is shooting 39.8% and averaging 21.3 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

Joel Embiid is averaging 27 points, 10.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the 76ers. Tobias Harris is averaging 17.3 points and 7.4 rebounds while shooting 43.9% over the past 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 8-2, averaging 114.5 points, 46.7 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.5 points per game.

76ers: 8-2, averaging 112.5 points, 43.8 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.3 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Victor Oladipo: out (right knee), Marcus Garrett: out (reconditioning), Markieff Morris: out (reconditioning), KZ Okpala: out (wrist), Bam Adebayo: out (thumb).

76ers: Danny Green: out (hip), Ben Simmons: out (back), Shake Milton: out (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Sixers Star Ben Simmons Is Now Engaged To British TV Host Maya Jama

When it comes to basketball, Ben Simmons has been dealing with a surplus of issues, most of which are directly related to his messy breakup with the Philadelphia 76ers. After months of trade demands, the team has tried to make him return, and Simmons has sacrificed millions to ensure that doesn't happen.
CELEBRITIES
ClutchPoints

DeVonta Smith gets brutally honest on Jalen Hurts’ future as QB1

The Philadelphia Eagles were eliminated from the postseason after their Wild Card round loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It wasn’t a good showing by the Eagles on either side of the ball, as quarterback Jalen Hurts turned the ball over twice and helped Philadelphia put just 15 points on the board in the disappointing loss. Hurts’ connection with talented rookie wide receiver DeVonta Smith, who didn’t seem to be on the same page as his quarterback, was dissected following the playoff loss. However, Smith got brutally honest about Hurts when asked about the signal-caller’s future as the Eagles’ QB1, via Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shake Milton
Person
Tyler Herro
Person
Kz Okpala
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Gabe Vincent
Person
Tobias Harris
Person
Victor Oladipo
Person
Duncan Robinson
Person
Bam Adebayo
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Marcus Garrett
Person
Markieff Morris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eastern Conference
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

726K+
Followers
376K+
Post
325M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy