Miami takes on Philadelphia, looks for 8th straight home win

Philadelphia 76ers (24-17, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (27-15, second in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Heat -2; over/under is 207.5

BOTTOM LINE: Miami hosts Philadelphia looking to prolong its seven-game home winning streak.

The Heat are 18-7 in conference games. Miami ranks fourth in the league allowing just 104.2 points per game while holding opponents to 44.1% shooting.

The 76ers are 15-11 in Eastern Conference play. Philadelphia ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference shooting 35.4% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Heat won the last matchup on Dec. 16, with Gabe Vincent scoring 26 points points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duncan Robinson is shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Heat, while averaging 11.7 points. Tyler Herro is shooting 39.8% and averaging 21.3 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

Joel Embiid is averaging 27 points, 10.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the 76ers. Tobias Harris is averaging 17.3 points and 7.4 rebounds while shooting 43.9% over the past 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 8-2, averaging 114.5 points, 46.7 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.5 points per game.

76ers: 8-2, averaging 112.5 points, 43.8 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.3 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Victor Oladipo: out (right knee), Marcus Garrett: out (reconditioning), Markieff Morris: out (reconditioning), KZ Okpala: out (wrist), Bam Adebayo: out (thumb).

76ers: Danny Green: out (hip), Ben Simmons: out (back), Shake Milton: out (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.