Atlanta faces New York, looks to stop 4-game skid

New York Knicks (21-21, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (17-24, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -3.5; over/under is 213.5

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta will try to end its four-game skid when the Hawks play New York.

The Hawks are 10-14 in Eastern Conference games. Atlanta has a 7-18 record against opponents above .500.

The Knicks are 13-17 in conference games. New York ranks last in the Eastern Conference scoring 41.2 points per game in the paint.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Knicks won the last matchup on Dec. 25. Julius Randle scored 25 points to help lead the Knicks to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trae Young is averaging 27.6 points and 9.4 assists for the Hawks. Clint Capela is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Evan Fournier is shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Knicks, while averaging 13.6 points. RJ Barrett is shooting 45.0% and averaging 20.4 points over the past 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 2-8, averaging 110.2 points, 42.3 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.7 points per game.

Knicks: 7-3, averaging 98.2 points, 46.6 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 95.4 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: Jalen Johnson: out (ankle), Clint Capela: out (ankle).

Knicks: Kemba Walker: out (knee), Solomon Hill: out for season (hamstring), Derrick Rose: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.