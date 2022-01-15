ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top scorers face off in Boston-Chicago matchup

 4 days ago

Chicago Bulls (27-13, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (21-22, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Celtics -2.5; over/under is 220.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum and DeMar DeRozan meet when Boston hosts Chicago. Tatum is ninth in the NBA averaging 25.5 points per game and DeRozan ranks seventh in the league averaging 25.7 points per game.

The Celtics have gone 15-12 against Eastern Conference teams. Boston is ninth in the league with 45.7 rebounds led by Robert Williams III averaging 9.1.

The Bulls are 18-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. Chicago leads the Eastern Conference shooting 38.5% from downtown. Patrick Williams leads the Bulls shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Bulls won the last meeting on Nov. 1, with DeRozan scoring 37 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robert Williams III is averaging 9.9 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Celtics. Jaylen Brown is averaging 27.9 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

DeRozan is averaging 25.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Bulls. Zach LaVine is averaging 21.3 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 5-5, averaging 104.4 points, 45.8 rebounds, 22.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 7.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 100.9 points per game.

Bulls: 7-3, averaging 116.1 points, 43.2 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.6 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: Marcus Smart: out (health and safety protocols).

Bulls: Patrick Williams: out (left wrist), Derrick Jones Jr.: out (knee), Tyler Cook: out (ankle), Javonte Green: out (adductor), Alex Caruso: out (foot/health and safety protocols), Zach LaVine: day to day (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

