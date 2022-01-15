Chicago hosts Anaheim following overtime victory

Anaheim Ducks (19-14-7, second in the Pacific) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (14-18-5, seventh in the Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blackhawks -133, Ducks +110; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago hosts the Anaheim Ducks after the Blackhawks beat Montreal 3-2 in overtime.

The Blackhawks are 6-10-3 in Western Conference games. Chicago is the last team in the Western Conference averaging just 6.5 points per game. Patrick Kane leads the team with 33 total points.

The Ducks are 11-9-5 in Western Conference play. Anaheim averages 9.4 penalty minutes per game, the sixth-most in the Western Conference. Josh Manson leads the team serving 49 total minutes.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kane leads the Blackhawks with 25 assists and has 33 points this season. Alex DeBrincat has nine goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Ryan Getzlaf leads the Ducks with 22 total assists and has 24 points. Kevin Shattenkirk has four assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 4-3-3, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.8 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with an .893 save percentage.

Ducks: 3-5-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.5 assists, 4.7 penalties and 12.5 penalty minutes while allowing 3.2 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: Jake McCabe: out (covid-19 protocol), Dylan Strome: out (health protocols), Kirby Dach: out (health protocols).

Ducks: Vinni Lettieri: out (health protocols), Sonny Milano: day to day (upper body), Simon Benoit: out (health protocols), John Gibson: out (health protocols), Josh Mahura: out (upper-body), Adam Henrique: out (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.