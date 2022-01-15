ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Chicago hosts Anaheim following overtime victory

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Anaheim Ducks (19-14-7, second in the Pacific) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (14-18-5, seventh in the Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blackhawks -133, Ducks +110; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago hosts the Anaheim Ducks after the Blackhawks beat Montreal 3-2 in overtime.

The Blackhawks are 6-10-3 in Western Conference games. Chicago is the last team in the Western Conference averaging just 6.5 points per game. Patrick Kane leads the team with 33 total points.

The Ducks are 11-9-5 in Western Conference play. Anaheim averages 9.4 penalty minutes per game, the sixth-most in the Western Conference. Josh Manson leads the team serving 49 total minutes.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kane leads the Blackhawks with 25 assists and has 33 points this season. Alex DeBrincat has nine goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Ryan Getzlaf leads the Ducks with 22 total assists and has 24 points. Kevin Shattenkirk has four assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 4-3-3, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.8 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with an .893 save percentage.

Ducks: 3-5-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.5 assists, 4.7 penalties and 12.5 penalty minutes while allowing 3.2 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: Jake McCabe: out (covid-19 protocol), Dylan Strome: out (health protocols), Kirby Dach: out (health protocols).

Ducks: Vinni Lettieri: out (health protocols), Sonny Milano: day to day (upper body), Simon Benoit: out (health protocols), John Gibson: out (health protocols), Josh Mahura: out (upper-body), Adam Henrique: out (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vinni Lettieri
Person
Sonny Milano
Person
Kevin Shattenkirk
Person
Ryan Getzlaf
Person
Kirby Dach
Person
Josh Manson
Person
Patrick Kane
Person
Jake Mccabe
Person
Dylan Strome
Person
Adam Henrique
Person
Alex Debrincat
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Conference#The Anaheim Ducks#Data
The Associated Press

Jets visit the Capitals following shutout victory

Winnipeg Jets (17-12-5, fifth in the Central) vs. Washington Capitals (21-9-9, third in the Metropolitan) BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals host Winnipeg after the Jets shut out Detroit 3-0. Connor Hellebuyck earned the victory in the net for Winnipeg after collecting 33 saves. The Capitals have gone 10-5-5 in home...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
Hockey
WGR550

Houser, Jankowski help Sabres down Senators

In their first matchup since Feb. 18, 2020, the Buffalo Sabres upended the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre by a final score of 3-1. Kyle Powell has a complete game recap:
NHL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

726K+
Followers
376K+
Post
325M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy