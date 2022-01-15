ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antetokounmpo and the Bucks take on the Raptors

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Toronto Raptors (20-19, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (27-17, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bucks -7.5; over/under is 221.5

BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks play the Toronto Raptors. Antetokounmpo is third in the league scoring 28.5 points per game.

The Bucks are 18-13 in Eastern Conference games. Milwaukee averages 112.0 points while outscoring opponents by 4.2 points per game.

The Raptors have gone 12-12 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto is 10-9 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The two teams square off for the third time this season. The Raptors defeated the Bucks 117-111 in their last matchup on Jan. 6. Pascal Siakam led the Raptors with 33 points, and Khris Middleton led the Bucks with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antetokounmpo is scoring 28.5 points per game with 11.5 rebounds and 6.1 assists for the Bucks. Middleton is averaging 21.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and six assists over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Fred VanVleet is scoring 22.1 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Raptors. Siakam is averaging 23.9 points and 10.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 6-4, averaging 117.7 points, 47.8 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.1 points per game.

Raptors: 6-4, averaging 109.9 points, 46.7 rebounds, 21.9 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.7 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Langston Galloway: out (health and safety protocols), Jrue Holiday: out (ankle), Brook Lopez: out (back).

Raptors: Khem Birch: day to day (nose), Goran Dragic: out (personal), Gary Trent Jr.: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

