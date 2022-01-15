ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas plays Tampa Bay on 6-game road slide

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Dallas Stars (18-14-2, sixth in the Central) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (25-9-5, second in the Atlantic)

Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lightning -207, Stars +170; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas hits the road against Tampa Bay looking to break its six-game road skid.

The Lightning are 13-4-3 at home. Tampa Bay is first in the Eastern Conference with 5.7 assists per game, led by Nikita Kucherov averaging 1.0.

The Stars have gone 4-11-1 away from home. Dallas is 10th in the Western Conference recording 7.7 points per game, averaging 2.8 goals and 4.9 assists.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Victor Hedman leads the Lightning with 32 assists and has 39 points this season. Brayden Point has seven goals over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Joe Pavelski leads the Stars with 20 total assists and has 35 points. Jason Robertson has seven assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 6-3-1, averaging 3.8 goals, seven assists, 4.6 penalties and 12.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with an .880 save percentage.

Stars: 5-5-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with an .886 save percentage.

INJURIES: Lightning: Ryan McDonagh: day to day (lower body), Erik Cernak: day to day (undisclosed), Ondrej Palat: day to day (lower body).

Stars: Braden Holtby: out (covid-19 protocol), Alexander Radulov: out (covid-19), Denis Gurianov: out (covid-19 protocol).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

