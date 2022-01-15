Colorado visits Arizona following shootout victory

Colorado Avalanche (23-8-3, second in the Central) vs. Arizona Coyotes (8-23-4, eighth in the Central)

Glendale, Arizona; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Coyotes +273, Avalanche -352; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes host Colorado after the Avalanche took down Arizona 4-3 in a shootout.

The Coyotes are 6-13-2 in Western Conference games. Arizona scores 2.2 goals per game, the least in the NHL. Clayton Keller leads them with 13 total goals.

The Avalanche are 7-3-1 in division play. Colorado averages 11.6 points per game to lead the Western Conference, recording 4.3 goals and 7.4 assists per game.

The teams meet for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keller leads the Coyotes with 13 goals and has 27 points. Phil Kessel has nine assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Mikko Rantanen leads the Avalanche with 17 goals and has 41 points. Nathan MacKinnon has 16 points over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 3-5-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.3 assists, 5.5 penalties and 14.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with an .896 save percentage.

Avalanche: 8-1-1, averaging four goals, 7.3 assists, 4.3 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Scott Wedgewood: out (health protocols), Barrett Hayton: out (hand), Cam Dineen: out (health protocols), Jakob Chychrun: out (upper body), Anton Stralman: out (health protocols), Jay Beagle: out (lower body).

Avalanche: Bowen Byram: out (personal), Gabriel Landeskog: out (covid-19), Darren Helm: day to day (lower body), Ryan Murray: day to day (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.