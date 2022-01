VeChain price analysis is bearish. The strongest resistance is present at $0.0891. VET/USD is currently trading at $0744. The VeChain price analysis reveals that the price of VET/USD has seen dramatic changes in recent days. The value briefly surpassed $0.0800 on January 16, 2022, dropping to $0.0780 the same day. Today, the price plummeted further, losing more money today, and came to $0.0725. The price of VET/USD is currently trading at $0.0744, and my forecast for this cryptocurrency is bearish. When the market struggles to recover, you need to be extra cautious in such situations as VET/USD. My advice would be not to trade it right now, especially if you’re a newcomer.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO