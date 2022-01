OKEx NFT lists GamesPad’s exclusive NFT collection on their leading NFT marketplace. As the world saw the skyrocketing popularity of NFTs in 2021, cryptocurrency as a whole increased in interest and became the hot topic of every conversation. NFTs are digital items built on a blockchain and designed to be unique. Unlike traditional cryptocurrencies whose units are means to be interchangeable, NFTs are fixed, unchanging, and create true ownership over data. NFTs store data on a blockchain, this enables the data to be stored as filed containing media, including images, videos, and audio, and in certain circumstances physical objects.

