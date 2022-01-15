What is in Biden's Build Back Better bill?

Republicans don’t like Democrats and vice-versa … so that is a moot point. What is the point is how the Republicans have divided themselves over the cult of Trump and the remainder of the party. The constant harassment towards those party members voted against Trump after Jan. 6 and the constant threats to ruin their elective careers is enough, but the loser’s latest announcement came from one of his lackeys, Senator Graham. The cancer has now arrived in the very senate chambers of the Republican Party. Senator Graham told a fellow senator, McConnell, one I’m sure he has been working with for years, that if he, McConnell, did not kow-tow down and kiss the ring of the loser Trump, that he, Graham, would no longer support McConnell to be speaker of the party.

SEBRING, FL ・ 8 HOURS AGO