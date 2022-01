When it comes to financial wellness and employees’ confidence in their own ability to manage finances and retirement, employers can play a large role in that process. In fact, there’s a growing sense in the U.S. that employers not only can, but should play a part in encouraging employee financial wellness. That’s one finding suggested by the 2022 TIAA Financial Wellness Survey, which interviewed 3,008 Americans last fall. The pandemic has further highlighted a need for financial wellness programs among employers as 51% of all Americans are now more aware of their overall financial wellness. But according to the survey, only 22% of Americans rate their financial wellness as high – either nine or 10 out of 10. The younger Gen Z category had the lowest score with only 12% of those surveyed rating their financial wellness as a nine or 10.

