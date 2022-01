Our first Featured Furry Friend of 2022 is an adorable rabbit named Snow White. This pretty little girl is a 2 year old Mini Rex rabbit with a beautiful seal point coat (think a bunny version of a Siamese cat).Rex rabbits are popular as pets because they are quiet, gentle and love human attention. Snow White is very friendly and loves to be pet and held. She is available for adoption now, but will be spayed before she goes to her forever home! To adopt Snow White Click Here and fill out an adoption survey. Her ID number is 49325198.Check back next week for another Featured Furry Friend from the Cleveland APL.

PETS ・ 13 DAYS AGO