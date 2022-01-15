A34 Fatal Collision

On 1/10/2022, at approximately 1840 hours, Party 1 [a 53-year-old from Santa Rosa] was walking southbound on US 101 along the west roadway edge, south of SR 20 West. [He] was wearing dark colored clothing…[A 39-year-old from Windsor] was driving a 2013 Subaru on US 101, southbound, in the number 2 lane of traffic. The right front of the Subaru struck [the pedestrian], causing [him] to be thrown down a dirt embankment…[The driver] immediately stopped at the scene and called 911. [He] searched the area and located [the pedestrian]. [The driver] directed arriving emergency personnel to [the pedestrian’s] location…[The pedestrian] sustained fatal injuries as a result of the collision. [The driver] did not sustain any injuries as a result of the collision. At this time, alcohol and/or drugs do not appear to be a factor in this collision, The cause of this collision is still under investigation.

UKIAH, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO