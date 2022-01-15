ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

A34 Fatal Collision

By Basingstoke Observer
basingstokeobserver.co.uk
 4 days ago

OFFICERS are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision on the A34 northbound on the evening of Friday 24 December. At...

www.basingstokeobserver.co.uk

5newsonline.com

Little Rock police seeking help in solving fatal collision

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are asking for help in solving a fatal collision that took the life of one person. According to reports, Daniel Trexler was walking along the 9500 block of I-30 Frontage Road when he was struck by a vehicle on Dec. 11 around midnight.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KTAR News

Police investigate 2-vehicle fatal collision in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A two-vehicle collision left a man dead on Saturday in Phoenix. Phoenix police responded to the incident around 3 p.m. near Southern Avenue and 18th Street. Twenty-nine-year-old male David Moreno was turning his sedan southbound on 18th Street when he collided with a motorcycle, authorities said. Forty-eight-year-old...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Independent

Woman found dead with body ‘partially eaten by fox or badger’ after car broke down

The body of a woman who went missing after her car broke down was discovered partially eaten by wild animals.The 55-year-old woman, who has not been identified, had walked away from her Citroen car when it broke down near Monkton, Ayrshire in Scotland, less than a week before Christmas.A missing persons inquiry was launched after the woman’s car was found on a country road.It is understood that that the woman, from the Airdrie area, began walking through fields near the Ayrshire village on 18 December, after phoning for a car recovery service.Her body was found the following day about a...
ACCIDENTS
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose police race to scene of latest fatal traffic collision

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police raced to the scene of a fatal car accident on Wednesday, where one person died and two people were injured. The accident, involving two cars, was reported just after 8 a.m. at S. White Road and Almond Drive. No further details were released.
SAN JOSE, CA
The Independent

Man admits modern slavery of victim kept in 6ft shed for 40 years

A man has admitted exploiting a vulnerable victim who told investigators he had lived in a shed for 40 years.Peter Swailes Jr, 56, pleaded guilty at Carlisle Crown Court on Tuesday ahead of his scheduled modern slavery trial.He had previously pleaded not guilty to conspiring with his father, Peter Swailes, 80, to arrange or facilitate the travel of an individual between 2015 and 2019 with a view to him being exploited.His father, from Carlisle, denied the same charge but died last year.The charges came after a three-year investigation by the Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority (GLAA), supported by Cumbria Police...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Surveillance video shows police officer shooting dead pet dog over barking complaint in Miami

Shocking home surveillance footage has captured the moment a police officer shot an eight-month-old pet dog seven times after responding to a complaint about barking in Miami.The incident unfolded in unincorporated Miami-Dade near Miami Gardens at around 7pm on 12 January when officers responded to the complaint, reported CBS4.The footage, obtained by the local outlet, appears to show a male officer standing in the driveway of a home with another man.Barking can be heard off-camera, and the officer begins stepping backwards, pulling his firearm from its holster.The officer, who has not been identified, is heard telling someone to “grab...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Public Safety
The Independent

Three teenagers found dead in suspected double murder-suicide in Texas

Three teenagers were found dead in a home near Houston, Texas, in an apparent double murder and suicide case, according to police.The bodies — two females and one male — were found by a family member living next door while they were “trying to locate someone,” Harris County sheriff Ed Gonazalez said at a press conference on Tuesday.The sheriff, citing preliminary information, said the girls appeared to be around 17 years old and the boy appeared to be 15 years old.Signs of trauma were found on the bodies that were discovered from a rural area near the community of Crosby,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
mendofever.com

CHP Releases Information on Fatal Collision With a Pedestrian Last Night

On 1/10/2022, at approximately 1840 hours, Party 1 [a 53-year-old from Santa Rosa] was walking southbound on US 101 along the west roadway edge, south of SR 20 West. [He] was wearing dark colored clothing…[A 39-year-old from Windsor] was driving a 2013 Subaru on US 101, southbound, in the number 2 lane of traffic. The right front of the Subaru struck [the pedestrian], causing [him] to be thrown down a dirt embankment…[The driver] immediately stopped at the scene and called 911. [He] searched the area and located [the pedestrian]. [The driver] directed arriving emergency personnel to [the pedestrian’s] location…[The pedestrian] sustained fatal injuries as a result of the collision. [The driver] did not sustain any injuries as a result of the collision. At this time, alcohol and/or drugs do not appear to be a factor in this collision, The cause of this collision is still under investigation.
UKIAH, CA
The Independent

Teenager reported missing after leaving Windsor nightclub

Police are appealing for help in finding a teenager last seen leaving a nightclub in Windsor Marnie Clayton, 18, from Bracknell left Atik night club in William Street at around 2am on Sunday morning, Thames Valley Police said.She did not return home and was reported missing by her family just before 3am.Ms Clayton is described as a white female, approximately 5ft 2ins to 5ft 4ins tall, with brown hair and a slim build.The teenager, who was wearing a grey dress when she was last seen, is also known to frequent Reading town centre.Police released photographs of Ms Clayton,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Dramatic video shows police fatally shoot man who was driving a backhoe into homes and cars

Video footage shows a construction backhoe rampaging through a suburban New Jersey neighbourhood, destroying cars and ramming houses, before the driver was fatally shot by police.Joshua Gonzalez, 20, from Millville, was killed by police who were responding to reports of a backhoe driving erratically through Vineland around 5am on 18 December, New Jersey Acting Attorney General Andrew Bruck said in a press release.The dramatic footage, released by the New Jersey Attorney General’s office, was captured by four officers’ bodycams, two witnesses’ cell phones and surveillance cameras.It shows the bulldozer being deliberately driven into cars, several homes, three police vehicles...
PUBLIC SAFETY
L.A. Weekly

Man Fatally Struck in Pedestrian Collision on Interstate 10 [Tucson, AZ]

Male Pedestrian Killed in Semi-Truck Accident near South Houghton Road. According to reports, the deadly crash took place around 11:20 p.m., on the eastbound lanes of the highway. Crews responded to the scene near South Houghton Road shortly after. For reasons unknown, an unidentified man ran into the traffic lanes...
TUCSON, AZ
The Independent

‘Fundamental error’ meant child killing went unsolved for 20 years, court told

A “fundamental error” left the murder of a six-year-old boy unsolved for more than 20 years, a court has heard.James Watson was aged just 13 when he allegedly launched a “surprise attack” on Rikki Neave and strangled him with his own jacket on November 28 1994, the Old Bailey heard.He then allegedly stripped the boy’s body and posed him in a “star shape” in woodland, before dumping his clothes in a nearby bin.Watson, now aged 40, was seen with the victim on the day he went missing and was spoken to by police as a witness at the time, the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Bakersfield Californian

BPD investigating fatal collision involving bicyclist

Bakersfield Police Department officers are investigating a fatal collision Tuesday near the intersection of California Avenue and S Street. BPD officers reported that a vehicle hit a bicyclist, who sustained major injuries, around 12:28 p.m. The cyclist who was hit died at the scene as a result of injuries he sustained.
BAKERSFIELD, CA

