COVID, China, climate: Online Davos event tackles big themes

By JAMEY KEATEN Associated Press
Imperial Valley Press Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGENEVA (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic has forced the World Economic Forum's annual meeting of world leaders, business executives and other heavyweights to go virtual for...

WGN News

China’s Xi rejects ‘Cold War mentality,’ pushes cooperation

GENEVA (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping called Monday for greater world cooperation against COVID-19 and pledged to send an additional 1 billion doses of vaccine to other countries, while urging other powers to discard a “Cold-War mentality” at a time of rising geopolitical tensions — a not-so-veiled swipe at the United States. The Chinese leader […]
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Bill Gates
Person
John Kerry
CBS News

South Africa is over Omicron, and their good news may be a harbinger of hope for the U.S.

Johannesburg — Only eight weeks after the world first heard about the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, when researchers in South Africa who discovered the strain notified global authorities, that country's wave of infections has fallen as sharply as it climbed. Not only that, but South Africa has weathered its fourth wave of COVID-19 with very little interruption to people's lives.
AFP

World's 10 richest men doubled wealth during Covid: report

The world's 10 wealthiest men doubled their fortunes during the first two years of the coronavirus pandemic as poverty and inequality soared, a report said on Monday. The report follows a December 2021 study by the group which found that the share of global wealth of the world's richest people soared at a record pace during the pandemic.
AFP

China forcibly returned nearly 10,000 in overseas crackdown: report

Beijing has forced nearly 10,000 Chinese overseas nationals to return since 2014 using coercive means outside the justice system, according to a new report. Safeguard Defenders cited government data in its estimate that almost 10,000 Chinese nationals had been forcibly returned since 2014.
industryglobalnews24.com

China to screen all the big firms online

Chinese platform firms to list on overseas stock markets to tighten its grip on its sprawling technology sector. The Cyberspace Administration of China has decided to apply new rules to firms that hold data for more than 1 million users. These firms will be sent for cyber security review before their shares can be listed overseas.
Imperial Valley Press Online

Omicron exposes inflexibility of Europe's public hospitals

STRASBOURG, France (AP) — A World Health Organization official warned last week of a “closing window of opportunity” for European countries to prevent their health care systems from being overwhelmed as the omicron variant produces near-vertical growth in coronavirus infections. In France, Britain and Spain, nations with...
blooloop.com

Themed Entertainment Association creates new council for China

The Themed Entertainment Association (TEA), a non-profit representing compelling places and experiences worldwide, has announced the formation of its new China Development Council. The standalone entity is endorsed by the TEA International Board of Directors and will serve an advisory role to the General Manager of the WOFE in China.
Imperial Valley Press Online

World shares mixed after China reports slowing growth

BANGKOK (AP) — World shares were mixed on Monday after China reported that its economy expanded at an 8.1% annual pace in 2021, though growth slowed to half that level in the last quarter. Paris, Frankfurt, Tokyo and Shanghai advanced while Hong Kong and Seoul declined.
World Economic Forum

Cooperation, COVID-19 and connections: Day 1 at The Davos Agenda 2022

This is an experimental feature. Some words or names may be mispronounced. Does it sound good? Yes / No. The first day of The Davos Agenda 2022 heard from Xi Jinping, President of the People's Republic of China, Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India and António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations.
albuquerqueexpress.com

PM Modi introduces 'P3 movement' for India's climate change commitments at Davos

New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced the "P3 (Pro-Planet People) movement" that underlines India's climate change commitments at World Economic Forum's (WEF) Davos Agenda 2022. He pointed towards the challenges that our lifestyle causes for the climate. "'Throw away' culture and consumerism has deepened the...
Collider

E3 Shifts to Online-Only Event Amidst COVID Concerns

In a statement to GamesBeat, the Electronic Software Association has announced that their signature yearly gaming expo, E3, will be online only for the second year in a row. The announcement comes months in advance as the Omicron variant continues to surge throughout the U.S, creating safety concerns for its usual convention hall setting.
Imperial Valley Press Online

China's trade surplus surges to record $676.4B in 2021

BEIJING (AP) — China’s politically volatile global trade surplus surged to $676.4 billion in 2021, likely the highest ever for any country, as exports jumped 29.9% over a year earlier despite semiconductor shortages that disrupted manufacturing. The country’s monthly trade surplus in December swelled 20.8% over a year...
Imperial Valley Press Online

Japan ready to expand virus restrictions as infections surge

TOKYO (AP) — Japan's government is preparing social restrictions in Tokyo and other regions as the omicron variant of the coronavirus infects more people. Japan has never had a lockdown during the pandemic but has focused instead on asking restaurants and bars to close early. Crowds are back in many parts of Japan, with people packing stores and events, while COVID-19 cases jump.
KEYT

German leader champions new tack on climate at Davos event

GENEVA (AP) — New German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called for a “paradigm shift” in the way the world approaches climate policy, saying his country would leverage its presidency of the Group of Seven industrial nations this year to push for standards to fight global warming. Discussions on energy use and ways to fight climate change have been a key theme this week at the World Economic Forum’s virtual meeting. Unlike an event like the U.N. climate conference last year in Glasgow, Scotland, the Davos gathering is more of a discussion about big ideas — not a place where concrete agreements are made on how to act, something that has drawn criticism.
ENVIRONMENT

