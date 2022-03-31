ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Kamonegi

By Aimee Rizzo
 1 day ago
There are several ways to deal with severe dinner indecision. You could flip a coin, or play the insufferable “I don’t know, what do you want to eat?” game for hours until a sack of Skittles becomes your only sustenance. You could also release some baby turtles with restaurants written on...

The Infatuation

Hungry Bear Sub Shop

Be prepared to be converted to Hungry Bear no matter where your sandwich loyalties currently lie. There are few sub shops in Miami that overstuff a hoagie roll the way they do it here. It’s seriously a feat of engineering to see how much meat (or veg) gets stuffed into each sub. There’s not a single sandwich we recommend here because the whole point of hungry bear is customization and the hedonistic possibilities of your own hungry imagination. You can start with one of their own unique creations, like the oriental chicken, which features shaved chicken, a sweet/spicy sauce, and crunchy noodles. You can then add cheeses, condiments, vegetables, and sauces to make it your own beautiful little monster. And nobody here will judge you for it.
MIAMI, FL
The Infatuation

Cluck It

Originally opening in a Bronzeville ghost kitchen, this fried chicken spot opened a brick and mortar in Lincoln Park where you can dine-in or carryout. Order their “mother clucker” sandwich—it has a crunchy thigh, squishy brioche bun, and is topped with American cheese, spicy sauce, and pickles. They also have a great burger, and the desserts are another reason this place stands out—they make an incredible caramel banana pudding and a sweet and savory cornflake sandwich cookie filled with honey buttercream. You need one in your life—we promise.
LINCOLN PARK, NJ
WWL

Recipe: Chef Kevin's Irish Chicken with Potatoes and Cabbage

NEW ORLEANS — Irish Chicken with Potatoes and Cabbage. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Mix together rub ingredients. Roll the chicken pieces in the spices and set aside. Fry the bacon. When cooked put on a paper towel to drain. Drain most of the bacon grease from the pan, leaving enough to brown the chicken in. Brown the chicken pieces. When browned set aside on a plate.
RECIPES
La Crosse Tribune

Taco Lettuce Cups

Put a healthier twist on your next Taco Tuesday by swapping the taco shell for a sturdy green, like romaine. It stands up to a variety of toppings, gives each bite a satisfying crunch, and you can still eat it with your hands. Use this simple recipe as your base,...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

Kamakura Japanese Cuisine And Sushi

If you thought that vegan options at sushi spots were all cucumber rolls and not too much else, allow us to introduce you to Kamakura. They have a full fish-based menu of great casual sushi, but their all-vegan lineup is the real MVP. Instead of just avocado maki or an abundance of pickled radish, this Fremont spot serves faux tuna made from marinated tomato, a spicy crab-free California mix involving minced tofu, and complicated deep-fried special rolls drizzled with three different sauces. Sure, Kamakura rules if you're plant-based, pregnant, or both, but you'll find their vegan sushi delicious even if you regularly consume more raw fish than a North American river otter.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

Bar Goa

Bar Goa is a clubby cocktail bar in River North from the folks behind Rooh. The food is Indian with Portuguese influences, and includes dishes like chicken cafreal stew, a very tasty pork vindaloo “poi-wich,” and prawn and chorizo fried rice. They also have a fun cocktail menu that includes drinks like the “sunburn,” which has whiskey, China-China amer, hibiscus grenadine, and emulsified egg white. Come here for drinks and a snack before going out in the neighborhood, or if you're in the mood for a club-lite kind of night.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Eyval

Eyval is the newest restaurant from the team behind Prospect Heights’ Sofreh, and it’s next door to Sofreh Cafe (from the same owners) in Bushwick. Starters and small plates are the move here, and you should order as many as your table can agree on. Portions are small, and the plating is chic, so your first impression might be that you’re getting pretentious food at pretentious prices—but dishes like the fava bean borani topped with sprigs of dill and the potato tahdig sitting in a rich plum sauce have a startling amount of flavor for how simple they sound. This restaurant has buzzy energy that keeps the waitstaff on the move, so it’s good for a leisurely night out with a group of friends who want to eat some of the best Persian food in Brooklyn. The energy is also infectious enough to make a solo dinner at the bar surprisingly fun.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Infatuation

Taqueria El Tapatio

If the idea of having a slice of American cheese wrapped around your taco is incalculably repulsive, we’ve got news for you - Taqueria El Tapatio does it and it’s great. Are these the best tacos in the universe? Of course not. But for $2 a piece, this old-school, order-at-the-window spot on the south side of Glendale is one of our favorite taco standbys in the area.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

All Day

One of Miami’s most peaceful little cafes happens to be around the corner from E11even, and the coffee is good enough to help you forget about that one time you spent $400 there on a bottle of $40 vodka. Come here for a fantastic breakfast sandwich, great cup of coffee, or get all of the above to-go from their ventanita. You can go with a simple but perfect pour over or opt for more adventurous things like a rosemary cold brew with lime juice. They do breakfast and lunch as well. The Runny & Everything sandwich is one of the best bacon, egg, and cheese sandwiches we’ve found in Miami—thanks mostly to the everything brioche bun. This place also has free WiFi and is usually chill enough during the week to get some work done. Expect a crowd on the weekends though.
MIAMI, FL
The Infatuation

3 Little Pigs

Originally, getting the delicious Chinese food from 3 Little Pigs Chi took some planning. You needed to request an order over Instagram, and wait for the chef to get back to you on availability. But now they're operating out of a virtual kitchen in Humboldt Park, so you can get their excellent char siu pork ribs, pork fried rice, egg rolls, and crab rangoon whenever you want. Plus, they have expanded their menu to include a sweet and sour chicken sandwich, salt and pepper chicken sandwich, and more. I.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Akiko's Restaurant

Akiko’s has successfully balanced casual-trendy with upscale, and that’s exactly why the lavish $250 omakase experience is always high on our list. The industrial-style space near Union Square has exposed brick and pipes, sleek track lighting, Aesop products and gorgeous flower arrangements. And when you settle into the sushi bar (the best seat in the house), groove to jazz while picking out top-shelf sake, and enjoying a parade of caviar-topped shokupan, savory egg custard, and nigiri finished with things like bamboo charcoal sea salt and pickled cherry blossoms. For a power move, head here at lunch for the 11-course set ($120).
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Rincon Argentino

Paying a visit to Rincon Argentino can be one of those exhausting experiences where you go in looking for one thing and instead walk out with enough snacks to last you an entire hibernation period. But this small shop in Glendale really has it all, from a stacked wine selection to a great butcher shop, and even pastries like dulce de leche-filled alfajores. Their empanadas are also a must, with their sweet and savory chicken empanada deserving a gold star. These shiny, egg-washed hand pies balance out the savory meat, olives, and hard-boiled egg with the sweetness of raisins and caramelized onions, and they're nothing short of sublime. Make sure to also try the shop’s fugazzeta, which is Argentina’s answer to stuffed-crust pizza. Besides the generous amounts of ham, cheese, and cooked onions on top, the dough is filled with more ham and cheese, just as it should be.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Duck N’ Sum

Duck 'N Sum is a Chinese restaurant in Coconut Grove mainly specializing in takeout and delivery (although they have some tables outside if you want to eat there). They have a menu full of solid Chinese dishes, like char siu pork fried rice, duck bao, and steamed red bean and char siu pork buns. It's all very tasty, and just what you want for a night of hanging out on the couch with a big pile of fried rice and roasted meat.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Casola's Pizzeria and Sub Shop

Come to Casola’s while sober, alert, and/or perfectly healthy, and you’re going to wonder why this place has been in business so long. However, when your stomach is ronkly, your mouth is sore, and chewy artisanal crusts feel like nails going down your throat, Casola’s is perfect. That’s probably why it’s so popular with the late-night crowd. The crust is soft and doughy, the very subtle, non-acidic sauce is painted on in a thin layer, and the mild cheese just makes you feel good on a quasi-spiritual level. The other items on the menu are just as soothing, like Casola’s take on a chicken parm sub, which is more of a chicken philly with that same mild tomato sauce and feels as gentle as eating a bowl of Kraft mac n’ cheese. The ravioli tastes as if someone who really loves you cooked you homemade Chef Boyardee and smothered it in melted mozzarella. If you’re tired of those fancy $35 plates of Italian food, this is the antidote.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

L'Oca d'Oro

If you’re looking for a good date night spot in Mueller, the Italian restaurant L’Oca d’Oro is your best bet. The large windows spill light into the airy dining room during the day, with a cozier atmosphere by night. They’re big on local, seasonal produce, so expect to see a regularly changing menu. Whatever time of year you go, keep an eye out for their fresh-made pastas—that’s where we’ve enjoyed some of our favorite bites here, like a perfectly cooked mafaldine pasta with anchovy, preserved lemons, and focaccia breadcrumbs.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Catalina Bar and Grill

Catalina is often referred to as a member of the “Holy Trinity of Hollywood Jazz Clubs” (along with The Baked Potato and Herb Albert’s), and it’s not difficult to see why. Stumble into this iconic Sunset Blvd. club any night of the week, and there’s a decent shot you’ll catch one of the best jazz musicians in the country doing a live set. Despite being located underneath a nondescript office building, the acoustics in the room are fantastic and the intimate space means there really isn’t a bad room in the house. Reservations are recommended for big acts, and if you show up hungry, there’s a large menu filled with salads, pastas, and big plates of meat.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Homage Brewing

Homage, a microbrewery and restaurant in the middle of industrial Chinatown, is made for people who love beer but also want to dance. There’s a pleasant patio out front where you might spot a couple of toddlers with their tattooed parents. But the real scene is inside the garage, which has a long bar counter, a spinning disco ball, and a DJ spinning vinyl records behind a monochromatic booth. Most people come here to sip housemade IPAs and snack on scallop crudo during the day, but on Friday and Saturday nights, the dance floor is packed until 1am. Remember Homage Brewing the next time you’re looking for a cool-but-not-rowdy place to drink beer, wine, or cider, and expect to meet someone wearing a color-coordinated tote bag. 
RESTAURANTS
