Protests

Kazakhstan activists recall path from protest to bloodshed

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALMATY, Kazakhstan (AP) — The mass protests in Kazakhstan that began over New Year’s weekend because of high fuel prices were peaceful at first, but then...

The Independent

Sudanese forces open fire on anti-coup protests, killing 3

Sudanese security forces opened fire on protesters Monday, killing at least three people and wounding several as thousands took to the streets in Khartoum and elsewhere in the country to denounce an October military coup, activists said.The military takeover has scuttled hopes of a peaceful transition to democracy in Sudan, more than two years after a popular uprising forced the removal of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir in April 2019.The turmoil has been amplified after Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok stepped down earlier this month. Hamdok resigned after his efforts to bridge the gap between the generals and the country’s pro-democracy...
ambcrypto.com

This lawmaker thinks Spain can lure miners from protest-stricken Kazakhstan

China’s crackdown on crypto mining sent local miners on a global hunt for places to host their machines. Factors like lead times to build out hosting sites, energy and labor costs, tax regimes, climate, and political and business environments are among many local issues that make it difficult for miners to map out a specific route of migration. Over months, the crypto community saw miners perform exodus to different regions and Kazakhstan topped the chart. It became one of the most important regions for mining operations.
BBC

Kazakhstan unrest: Government restores fuel price cap after bloodshed

Kazakhstan's government is restoring vehicle fuel price caps for six months, after days of deadly unrest. Petrol and diesel prices will also be capped for the same period. The price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), a common car fuel in the Central Asian state, doubled when the limit was removed this week.
AFP

Three protesters killed in Sudan anti-coup rallies: medics

Security forces shot and killed three protesters Monday during rallies against last year's military coup, medics said, ahead of a visit by US diplomats seeking to revive a transition to civilian rule. The protesters "were killed by live bullets" by "militias of the putschist military council", anti-coup medics said on the Facebook page of Khartoum state's health ministry. The killings bring to 67 the death toll of protesters killed since the October 25 coup led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan. The military takeover triggered wide international condemnation and derailed a fragile transition to civilian rule following the April 2019 ouster of longtime autocratic president Omar al-Bashir.
Kosovo rejects Western call to conduct Serbian referendum

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Kosovo has rejected a call from Western governments to allow its minority Serbs to vote in a Serbian referendum in the same way as in the past several years. A joint statement by Kosovo’s top authorities Friday said that the Serbs can cast ballots only via mail or at a liaison office without organizing the ballot in Serb-dominated areas as has been the case with past elections in Serbia. The decision is likely to fuel tensions between Kosovo and Serbia, which have been simmering since Kosovo declared independence in 2008, a move that Serbia has refused to recognize.
AFP

Taliban stage show of strength with parade after protests

Taliban fighters paraded through a northwest Afghan city in a show of strength at the weekend, days after reinforcements were sent to quell unrest over the detention of a popular commander. Protests erupted last week in Maymana, capital of Faryab province, after an Uzbek Taliban commander was detained for alleged links to a kidnapping plot. The unrest sparked fears of tensions between Uzbek and Pashtun civilians and Taliban fighters, with unconfirmed reports that members of both ethnic groups had been killed in isolated clashes. "We deployed hundreds of forces from neighbouring provinces and the situation is under control now," Latifullah Hakimi, a senior defence ministry official, told AFP at the weekend.
The Independent

Horror after 14-year old indigenous activist murdered in Colombia

A 14-year-old indigenous environmental activist has been murdered in Colombia as the spate of fatal attacks on activists in the country continued.A member of the Nasa people, Breiner David Cucuname was murdered on Friday while on patrol with Indigenous Guard — a group of men, women and children seeking to protect indigenous communities and land.Though the intention behind the killing has not yet been established, he is the first victim of violent attacks carried out against activists in 2022 in Colombia, reported Spanish daily El Pais.In a country regarded as one of the most dangerous places for activists, 145 campaigners...
Syrian torture survivors finally came face to face with their tormentor. But the reckoning took place far from home

When Anwar Raslan was sentenced to life in prison for crimes against humanity, he appeared nonplussed. Elsewhere in the courtroom, the former Syrian colonel’s victims rejoiced. Amid cheers, they shook hands and embraced. Social distancing rules were briefly forgotten. Raslan, a bespectacled 58-year-old, barely flinched. The court in Koblenz...
Russia warns of Cuba, Venezuela deployment if tensions mount

MOSCOW (AP) — A senior Russian diplomat says that a Russian military deployment to Cuba and Venezuela can’t be excluded if tensions with the United States mount. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, who led the Russian delegation in Monday’s talks in Geneva, said in remarks televised Thursday that he would neither confirm nor exclude the possibility that Russia could put its military infrastructure in Cuba and Venezuela. The negotiations in Geneva and Wednesday’s NATO-Russia meeting in Vienna failed to narrow the gap on Moscow’s security demands amid a buildup of Russian troops near Ukraine. Speaking in an interview with Russian RTVI TV broadcast Thursday, Ryabkov noted that “it all depends on the action by our U.S. counterparts.”
AFP

US Congress urges UN release Xinjiang report before Beijing Olympics

US lawmakers Tuesday called on the UN human rights chief to release a report on Xinjiang, where Washington accuses China of perpetrating a genocide against minority Uyghur Muslims, before the start of the Beijing Winter Olympics. Publishing the report before the Games begin February 4 would "reaffirm the fact that no country is beyond scrutiny or above international law," said Senator Jeff Merkley and Representative James McGovern, the top Democrats leading the Congressional Executive Committee on China. UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet, the former Chilean president, has been asking Beijing for "meaningful and unhindered access" to Xinjiang for years, but no such visit has so far been made possible. In mid-December, a spokesman for the high commissioner had indicated that a report could however be published in "a few weeks."
