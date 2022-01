From tacos at a tire shop to gas station cookies, check out our top picks for the city’s most clandestine cuisine. Good food in L.A. isn’t hard to find, but sometimes a little detective work can be required, particularly in the age of Instagram pop-ups, Tock takeout orders and cottage bakeries. Having faded into the background, but never truly gone, is a different kind of unique dining experience: the unexpected places scattered across SoCal that also happen to offer a great, often inexpensive bite to eat. While some of our non-restaurant picks below have garnered local acclaim, their unlikely locations still make them noteworthy and special to us—so read on for our guide to the eight best unexpected places to eat in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO