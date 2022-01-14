ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California to Receive Nearly $850 Million in Initial Funding for Bridge Repair Under Federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

Estimated $4.2 billion over five years represents largest federal investment ever to upgrade bridges. Sacramento — Following the Federal Highway Administration’s news today on the largest federal investment ever made to upgrade bridges, Governor Gavin Newsom announced that California will receive nearly $850 million in initial funding for the five-year bridge...

