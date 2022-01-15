ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Turkey commissions signals intelligence ship TCG Ufuk

By Defense Brief Editorial
defbrief.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Turkish Navy commissioned its first locally-developed and built signal and electronic intelligence gathering (SIGINT) ship TCG Ufuk (A-591) in a ceremony on January 14. The ship, whose name translates to ‘Horizon’, entered service after its launch in February 2019. The defense ministry ordered the...

defbrief.com

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

