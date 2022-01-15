ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nike Space Hippie 04 Releasing in Women’s Sizing on January 20th

By Brian Betschart
SneakerFiles
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust off showing the White pair, Nike has unveiled photos of the Space Hippie 04 in women’s sizing that will release later this month. Going over the Nike Space Hippie...

www.sneakerfiles.com

Comments / 0

hypebeast.com

The Nike LeBron 9 "Watch The Throne" Receives a Release Date

Basketball originally designed the Nike Lebron 9 “Watch The Throne” in 2011 for Kanye West and Jay-Z to celebrate the launch of their historic Watch the Throne album and world tour. A decade later, the pairs have now received an official release date for the mass market. The...
Sole Collector

Sneaker Room Is Releasing a New 'Mom' Nike Kyrie Collab

New Jersey store Sneaker Room will continue its charitable collaboration with Nike Basketball and Kyrie Irving this month on the Brooklyn star’s seventh signature sneaker. Designed around a theme of splicing the four elements of matter (earth, wind, fire, and ice) as well as honoring the late mothers of both Irving and Sneaker Room owner Suraj Kaufman, the Sneaker Room x Nike Kyrie 7 “Mom” comprises two mismatched colorways. Earth and wind are represented through a green and yellow colorway, while fire and ice serve as the inspiration for a blue and orange iteration. All of the shoes feature Sneaker Room and “Mom” branding on the lace tips, heart details on the Swooshes, and graphics on the heels.
SneakerFiles

Air Jordan 1 Mid ‘Motorsport’ in Kids Sizing Releasing January 21st

Jordan Brand has launched multiple models representing Michael Jordan’s love of motorsports. Dropping in January, we have the Air Jordan 1 Mid ‘Motorsport’ for kids. This Air Jordan 1 Mid comes dressed in a Black, Gym Red, White, and University Red color combination. Constructed with textured leather on the base and overlays while motorsport-like branding is used, including the Jordan font on the midsole, the number 23, and branding on the heel. Finally, a Black outsole finishes the look.
Hypebae

Nike Releases Cozy Blazer Mid for Lunar New Year

Joining a tiger-striped Air Jordan 1 Low, a luxe AJ 6 and an embroidered Air Force 1, Nike is adding another silhouette to its Lunar New Year lineup. The Nike Blazer Mid “Chinese New Year” starts with a cozy padded upper with red string details at the ankle. Light blue, pink and tan cover the lateral and medial sides, serving as a muted background for a prominent red Swoosh. Three jade emblems adorn the heel as a final call out to the Lunar New Year celebration.
SneakerFiles

Nike Air Force 1 Low Releasing with a Shroud

Recently, we showcased the ‘Blue Camo’ Dunk High and Nike Sportswear will release a pair of the Air Force 1 in a similar theme, but with an added shroud. This Nike Air Force 1 Low comes with Black leather on the base while Royal Blue lands on the liner and heel tab. Sticking out the most, we have a large Blue shroud. Next, White appears on the Swoosh logos, midsole, and rubber outsole while a grid textile runs down the tongue. Other details include camouflage accents and a Metallic Swoosh zipper.
SneakerFiles

Nike Space Hippie 01 in White and Light Blue

The Nike Space Hippie collection will have another pair dropping. This pair is the 01 model that features a mixture of White and Light Blue. From the upper to the outsole, Space Hippie 01 is made of at least 50% recycled material by weight. Its ‘Space Waste Yarn’ upper includes about 90% recycled polyester made from recycled plastic bottles, t-shirts, and yarn scraps. Highlighted with Light Blue stitching that forms the Swoosh logos and branding on the pull tabs, a thick Crater Foam sole finishes the look.
SneakerFiles

Nike Air Force 1 Pixel ‘Mystic Hibiscus’ Releasing Soon

Nike has a new color option of the women’s Air Force 1 Pixel that comes highlighted in ‘Mystic Hibiscus.’. This Nike Air Force 1 Pixel comes dressed in a Summit White and Mystic Hibiscus color combination. Highlighted with suede across the uppers while a shade of Pink fills in the cut-out Swoosh logo, tongue label, insole, and heel overlay. Lastly, White adorns the pixelated midsole and rubber outsole to finish the look.
SneakerFiles

Nike Air Max 97 ‘Black Olive’ Releasing Soon

Nike Sportswear will have multiple color options release of the Air Max 97 that will celebrate its 25th Anniversary. One of the upcoming pairs will have an Undefeated-like color scheme. This Nike Air Max 97 features Black mesh on the base while Olive mesh appears on the tongue and leather...
SneakerFiles

Nike Air Max 95 Releasing in Blue and Brown

Nike Sportswear will debut a new colorway of the Air Max 95 that features shades appropriately connected to the colder months. This Nike Air Max 95 features leather, suede, and mesh while highlighted in shades of Blue and Brown. Next, we have an embroidered Swoosh by the heel in Brown with the same shade across the midsole. Other details include 3M reflective on the heel and a Grey rubber outsole.
SneakerFiles

Nike Dunk Low Highlighted in Gold and Silver

Nike Sportswear continues to add to their women’s lineup of Dunk releases, including a luxurious take on the Dunk Low that will launch this Spring. This Nike Dunk Low comes dressed in a Gold, White, Silver, and University Red color combination. Going over the pair, it features White leather on the base while Metallic Gold and Silver adorn the overlays and toe box. A bit of Red fills in the tongue and heel branding while an exotic print that resembles leopard or safari print adorns the insoles. Other details include a Gold chain lace jewel and White on the leather Swoosh, midsole, and rubber outsole.
SneakerFiles

Nike Waffle Debut Releasing in Yellow and Blue

The Nike Waffle Debut is the latest rendition part of the Waffle family, and so far, we have previewed a few color options. One of those will come dressed in Yellow and Blue, which we have seen on previous Waffle iterations. Constructed with nylon and leather while suede adorns the...
SneakerFiles

Nike Air Force 1 High Sculpt ‘Ocean Cub’ Releasing Soon

The new Air Force 1 High Sculpt will release this Spring in an ‘Ocean Cub’ color theme. This Nike Air Force 1 High features an Ocean Cube, Summit White, and Worn Blue color combination. Highlighted with Blue tumbled leather on the upper, the Swoosh logo is cut-out on the panels which has White peeking out. Other details include White on the tongue, laces, liner, and midsole while Blue runs across the rubber outsole to finish the look.
SneakerFiles

Nike GTS 97 ‘Matte Olive’ Debuts January 26th

Releasing with the ’Summit White’ pair, we have the Nike GTS 97 releasing in a ‘Matte Olive’ color theme. Nodding to the ’96 original that gave a generation of skaters their don’t-care attitude, the design gets updated with a comfort insole, embroidered logos, and metal eyelets. Built with canvas on the upper while White appears on the midsole and the outsole which has a heritage herringbone traction pattern.
SneakerFiles

Nike Dunk Low Releasing in Navy, Green, and Red

Although the new year has just begun, the amount of Dunk releases we have covered already shows that 2022 will be another strong year. The next pair to showcase comes highlighted in Navy, Green, and Red. This Nike Dunk Low features White leather on the base while Navy and Green...
SneakerFiles

Nike React Atlas Highlighted in Olive

Nike Sportswear will launch a new React model, known as the React Atlas. Although the model has gotten off to a slow start, we have another colorway set to launch which comes highlighted in ‘Olive.’. This Nike React Atlas comes highlighted with Olive across the molded foam upper while...
SneakerFiles

Nike Air More Uptempo ‘Rough Green’ Coming Soon

Nike Sportswear will release another new color option of the Air More Uptempo. This pair comes highlighted in ‘Rough Green.’. This Nike Air More Uptempo comes dressed in a Black, Rough Green, Pilgrim, and Black color combination. Highlighted with Black nubuck on the base while mesh adorns the tongue. Next, Green leather fills in the ‘AIR’ across the panels. Other details include an Orange Swoosh on the Black outsole and teeth on the insoles to finish the look.
ETOnline.com

The 19 Best Walking Shoes for Women -- Adidas, Hoka, Nike, Ryka and More

With the new year upon us, it's time to take stock of our health goals for 2022. Whether you are trying to stay fit or get healthy in the new year, having all of the gym equipment and attire you need is important. While some people want an intense workout and others prefer a yoga class, we've gone back to basics with walking.
SneakerFiles

Nike Air Force 1 PLT.AF.ORM Releasing in Pink

Nike Sportswear will launch a new women’s Air Force 1 known as the Air Force 1 PLT.AF.ORM. One of the upcoming releases comes highlighted in Pink and will help celebrate the 40th Anniversary of the model. This Nike Air Force 1 Low comes highlighted with Pink throughout the upper...
SneakerFiles

Nike Waffle One ‘Just Do It’ Coming Soon

Nike Sportswear expands the ‘Just Do It’ collection, which is fitting since that’s the brand’s slogan. Next up, we have the Waffle One releasing. Looking closer, this Nike Waffle One comes with White transparent mesh on the upper while suede appears on the overlays. Next, Red leather fills in the Swoosh logos, and we have a plastic TPU heel clip. Other details include a White midsole and a Black waffle rubber outsole.
Highsnobiety

Nike Dunk Low Disrupt 2 "Malachite" Release Date, Info, Price

Model: Dunk Low Disrupt 2 "Malachite" Editor's Notes: Considering the frequency of Dunk Low releases we've experienced throughout the past 12 months, courtesy of Nike, the brand's choice to disrupt this flow with more Dunks is an interesting tactic. There's no pleasing everybody when it comes to the sneaker industry....
