Nike Space Hippie 04 Releasing in Women’s Sizing on January 20th

New Jersey store Sneaker Room will continue its charitable collaboration with Nike Basketball and Kyrie Irving this month on the Brooklyn star’s seventh signature sneaker. Designed around a theme of splicing the four elements of matter (earth, wind, fire, and ice) as well as honoring the late mothers of both Irving and Sneaker Room owner Suraj Kaufman, the Sneaker Room x Nike Kyrie 7 “Mom” comprises two mismatched colorways. Earth and wind are represented through a green and yellow colorway, while fire and ice serve as the inspiration for a blue and orange iteration. All of the shoes feature Sneaker Room and “Mom” branding on the lace tips, heart details on the Swooshes, and graphics on the heels.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO