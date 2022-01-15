Nike Space Hippie 04 Releasing in Women’s Sizing on January 20th

Nike Sportswear continues to add to their women’s lineup of Dunk releases, including a luxurious take on the Dunk Low that will launch this Spring. This Nike Dunk Low comes dressed in a Gold, White, Silver, and University Red color combination. Going over the pair, it features White leather on the base while Metallic Gold and Silver adorn the overlays and toe box. A bit of Red fills in the tongue and heel branding while an exotic print that resembles leopard or safari print adorns the insoles. Other details include a Gold chain lace jewel and White on the leather Swoosh, midsole, and rubber outsole.
Comments / 0