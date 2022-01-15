ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFC South news: Texans fire David Culley

By James Johnson
 4 days ago
The Jacksonville Jaguars aren’t the only team conducting a head coaching search in the AFC South at the moment, as the Houston Texans are doing the same, too. After just one season, the team decided to fire coach David Culley, giving the Texans the seventh NFL opening.

Culley, who has almost 30 years of NFL experience, was hired by the Texans on Jan. 29 of last year to replace Bill O’Brien, who was fired before the 2020 season could end. With Deshaun Watson demanding a trade and limited draft selections, the Texans’ job was one many felt should’ve come with low expectations in Year 1, but Culley still managed to go 4-13.

Of course, two of Culley’s wins were against the Jags, including his first regular season game as an NFL head coach as the Texans defeated the Jags easily by a score of 37-21. He was also able to defeat another AFC South team in the Tennessee Titans as well as the Los Angeles Chargers.

In addition to Culley, the team also fired its offensive coordinator in Tim Kelly who had been with the team since 2014.

Culley joins former Jags coach Urban Meyer, Matt Nagy, Joe Judge, Brian Flores, Vic Fangio, and Mike Zimmer on the list of coaches who were let go this offseason. However, many of the names may not be available for long when considering their experience and connections.

