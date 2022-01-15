ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison Keys beats Alison Riske in Adelaide final

 4 days ago

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Former US Open finalist Madison Keys has warmed up for...

The Independent

Australian Open 2022 LIVE: Emma Raducanu vs Sloane Stephens match result after Andy Murray wins

Follow all the reaction from the first-round matches on day two at the Australian Open.In the women’s singles, Garbine Muguruza got off to a perfect start against Clara Burel, while British qualifier Harriet Dart could do little to stave off the brilliance of Iga Swiatek, falling 6-3 6-0 to the 2020 French Open champion. Simona Halep and Anett Kontaveit also cruised through in straight sets, although there was somewhat of a shock as Petra Kvitova was beaten by Sorana Cirstea. Leylah Fernandez, who faced Emma Raducanu in last year’s US Open final, also suffered an early exit at the...
TENNIS
The Independent

What time is Emma Raducanu playing and how can I watch Australian Open match?

Emma Raducanu returns to Grand Slam action at the Australian Open, four months on from her remarkable US Open triumph, as the British No 1 takes on Sloane Stephens in Melbourne on Tuesday morning. As far as first-round matches go, Raducanu has been handed a tough draw against another former US Open champion in Stephens, and the 19-year-old’s match will be last up in the night session on Margaret Court on day two of the tournament. Raducanu comes into the match having suffered a heavy defeat to in-form Elena Rybakina in Sydney last week. “I feel like there’s actually...
TENNIS
The Independent

Australian Open players rush to aid ball girl after she collapses at side of court

Two players at the Australian Open rushed to a ballgirl's aid after she collapsed on the side of the field on Monday.Spain's Pedro Martinez and Argentina's Federico Delbonis were playing their first-round match on Court 17 at Melbourne Park when the girl suddenly fainted.Midway through their tiebreaker, Delbonis noticed something going on the other end. Both the players rushed to her help, with Delbonis sprinting from the far side of the court.The line judges too helped the girl with water before putting her into a nearby chair. The players reportedly stayed right by the girl while she was receiving...
TENNIS
The Independent

Andy Murray ‘could not ask for any more’ after making winning return to Australian Open

Andy Murray focused on the future not the past after returning to the court where he was virtually retired three years ago for another epic Australian Open encounter.The great and the good of tennis were hastily gathered together to make a tribute video for Murray in 2019 after he tearfully laid bare the extent of his hip problems on the eve of the tournament and announced he was considering retiring.But, even as the video was playing, Murray, who had somehow defied the pain to push Roberto Bautista Agut to five sets in a raucous atmosphere, was looking ahead to...
TENNIS
NewsBreak
Australian Open
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Australian Open 2022: Ashleigh Barty, Naomi Osaka and Rafael Nadal cruise as spotlight returns to tennis

After a build-up dominated by Novak Djokovic’s botched visa controversy, the Australian Open was finally able to emerge from its political shadow on Monday and stage a drama strictly of a sporting variety. The commencement of actual tennis will have arrived as a welcome relief for tired fans and beleaguered organisers alike, with the embittered world No 1 in the air en route home to Belgrade when the first ball was mercifully struck inside the Rod Laver Arena. That honour belonged to Tatjana Maria, the world No 287, who was duly thrashed by fifth seed Maria Sakkari as the...
TENNIS
The Independent

Andy Murray battles past Nikoloz Basilashvili in five sets at Australian Open

Andy Murray showed there is plenty of life in him yet as he returned to the court where he was virtually retired three years ago and defeated Nikoloz Basilashvili in five sets to reach the second round of the Australian Open.The great and the good of tennis were hastily gathered together to make a tribute video for Murray in 2019 after he tearfully laid bare the extent of his hip problems on the eve of the tournament and announced he was considering retiring.But, even as the video was playing, Murray, who had somehow defied the pain to push Roberto Bautista...
TENNIS
AFP

Murray roars into round two as Medvedev sets up Kyrgios clash

Former world number one Andy Murray turned back the clock in typically combative style and favourite Daniil Medvedev set up a blockbuster second-round showdown with Nick Kyrgios at the Australian Open on Tuesday. Medvedev, who lost last year's final in Melbourne to Djokovic but then beat the Serbian in the US Open final in September, plays combustible but talented Australian showman Kyrgios in round two.
TENNIS
The Independent

Naomi Osaka makes successful start to Australian Open title defence

Naomi Osaka opened up about the feeling of unfinished business that drove her to return to tennis after easing into the second round of the Australian Open.The defending champion took to Rod Laver Arena for just her fourth match since early September and defeated young Colombian Camila Osorio 6-3 6-3.Osaka cut short her season after a third-round loss at the US Open to focus on her mental wellbeing and has been noticeably happier and calmer since the start of the new season.💙💕🧡🦋 nice to be back pic.twitter.com/aKmAzPoceb— NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) January 17, 2022She said: “I think it kind of came throughout...
TENNIS
The Independent

Emma Raducanu feeds off grand slam crowd to earn win over Sloane Stephens

The grand slam stage inspired Emma Raducanu once again as she marked her Australian Open debut with victory in the battle of the US Open champions against Sloane Stephens.Wins have been hard to come by for the 19-year-old since her extraordinary success in New York in September but, back on the big stage, Raducanu found the right formula to claim a 6-0 2-6 6-1 victory.She lost just four points in a startling first set that admittedly was woeful from Stephens before the American hit her stride in the second.That set up a first ever decider at this level for Raducanu...
TENNIS
The Independent

Australia and the Barmy Army bond over Sweet Caroline – Monday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 17.CricketAustralia and the Barmy Army bonded over Sweet Caroline View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steve Smith (@steve_smith49)Sophie Ecclestone’s Ashes preparations are going well!7️⃣-1️⃣4️⃣ 🔥 @Sophecc19 was in fine form with the ball in yesterday's intra-squad game! pic.twitter.com/w2AvZpHUZZ— England Cricket (@englandcricket) January 17, 2022All seven of @Sophecc19's...
TENNIS
The Independent

When is Andy Murray’s next match at the Australian Open?

For the first time since 2017, Andy Murray is through to the second round of the Australian Open.Murray, who has endured several injury hit seasons, out-lasted Nikoloz Basilashvili in a five-set first-round battle to progress in Melbourne.Having reached the final of the ATP event in Sydney last week, Murray continued to show signs of somewhere approaching his best recent form in a performance of trademark fight and resistance to fell the 21st seed.Taro Daniel will be his opponent in the next round. The 28-year-old beat Tomás Barrios in straight sets in his first round encounter, and has the chance...
TENNIS
Andy Murray wins in Australia for 1st time since 2017

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Five years and five long sets later, five-time Australian Open runner-up Andy Murray finally has won another match at the season-opening Grand Slam tournament. The former No. 1-ranked Murray, playing thanks to a wild-card invitation as he continues his career comeback from hip operations and...
SPORTS

